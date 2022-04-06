Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up vs Real Madrid: Team News and Injury Update

Chelsea will be hoping to take one step closer to the semi-finals of the Champions League when they host Real Madrid in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

The Blues are coming into this game on the back of a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is 'demanding' a response from his players ahead of tonight Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid 🔵 pic.twitter.com/dQSxmMfw2z — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 6, 2022

Chelsea managed to eliminate Real Madrid from the Champions League last season and the Blues will be hoping for more of the same this time around.

Prior to the defeat against Brentford, the Blues picked up five wins across all competitions in a row and they will be fairly confident of putting on a good performance here.

The Blues have been formidable at home since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly.

Chelsea will have seen Real Madrid’s demolition against Barcelona recently and the Blues have the players to cause similar problems for Los Blancos this week.

Real Madrid announce that Carlo Ancelotti has tested negative for COVID-19 and will be on the touchline vs. Chelsea today pic.twitter.com/AwVs7STphf — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 6, 2022

Chelsea Team News and Injury Update

Chelsea will be without the services of left-back Ben Chilwell because of an injury. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Trevoh Chalobah are doubtful for the home side and they will be assessed closer to kick-off.

Other than that, Thomas Tuchel has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Predicted Chelsea Starting Line-up vs Real Madrid

Edouard Mendy, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz