Chelsea news: John Terry hits back at Labour MP after being criticized for Abramovich tribute

Former Chelsea star John Terry has hit back at Chris Bryant after he was criticized by the Labour MP for paying tribute to Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich surprised the footballing world on Wednesday when he announced that he has put the club up for sale amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Best bookmakers football free bets & betting offers

Looking for a bet on the football? Claim the best bookmakers for football free bets and betting offers below.

bet365 – Best for world football betting markets Betfred – Excellent odds for European football leagues Bet UK – New bookie with great football sign-up offer BoyleSports – Best for daily football price boosts 888sport – Superb football free bets for new customers

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bryant has been a fierce critic of the Russian billionaire and even wants the UK government to impose sanctions on him due to his links with Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich has denied any links with Putin who shocked the world by launching the invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Terry took to social networking site Twitter to pay tribute to the Russian oligarch after it emerged that he will be leaving Stamford Bridge.

The former England international posted a picture of him and the 55-year-old holding the Premier League trophy, with the caption ‘The best’.

Bryant criticised the English football coach for the post and called for him to take down his tweet.

The Member of Parliament for Rhondda replied on Twitter (as per the Daily Mail): ‘I think @JohnTerry26 you should take this down ASAP. The people of Ukraine are being bombed, shelled and murdered while you celebrate Abramovich.’

However, Terry made a strong response to the criticism of Bryant, citing the Labour MP’s decision to support Britian’s participation in the Iraq war and his part in the 2009 expenses scandal.

“The same MP that claimed fortunes in expenses of the taxpayers’ money. Also the same MP who voted that we invade Iraq,” the former England captain wrote in response.

Abramovich became the owner of Chelsea in June 2003 and since the takeover, the club have won some big trophies at home and abroad.

The Blues won two Champions League trophies, with the latest coming in 2021 when they defeated Manchester City in the final.

During the Russian’s reign as owner, the West London side also won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups as well as three League Cups. In total, they have won 18 major trophies since the takeover in 2003.

However, despite all the success, many people would find it hard to love him due to his relationship with Vladimir Putin.