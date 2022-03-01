Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel blows blows lid after Roman Abramovich war question

CHELSEA manager Thomas Tuchel appeared to crack under the strain of persistent questioning over club owner Roman Abramovich and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Tuchel was speaking ahead of the Blues’ FA Cup fifth round match with Luton Town tomorrow when he snapped at reporters.

The German manager was already not in the best of moods following Chelsea’s penalty shoot out defeat to Liverpool at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

But when journalists repeatedly asked Tuchel for his views on the situation unfolding in Ukraine he lost he cool.

“STOP asking me these questions. I’m not a politician!” 😳 Thomas Tuchel loses it after being asked another question related to war & Roman Abramovich 😡#CFC pic.twitter.com/K4mY34d1ub — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 1, 2022

When asked whether Abramovich’s ownership of Chelsea is a ‘problem’ given his close ties to Russia president Vladimir Putin, Tuchel responded by saying: “It is a bit too much for me to answer.

“I am not aware of any details and I’m not aware of the whole situation. There are situations that are much, much more important than football.

“Everyone in Europe has noise in their head that nobody likes. Still you try to come to work and try to do the best in your job as possible.”

However, as reporters continued to probe on the ‘horrors of war’ and Abramovich’s connections, Tuchel grew increasingly incensed, before launching into a scathing tirade.

“Listen, listen, listen… You have to stop. I’m not a politician. You have to stop, honestly. I can only repeat it. And I even feel bad to repeat it, because I’ve never experienced war.

“So even to talk about it, I feel bad, because I am very privileged. I sit here in peace.

“I do the best I can, but you have to stop asking me these questions. I have no answers for you.”

On Saturday, Abramovich announced that he is giving his ‘stewardship’ of Chelsea to the trustees of the club’s charitable foundation, although what that means in reality remains unclear.

Find out more about the best football betting sites via the link

Pari Match FA Cup Betting Offer: Get £30 in Bonuses

Get your hands on free bets to spend on FA Cup betting at Pari Match.

By signing up to bet with Pari Match, newcomers can claim £30 in bonuses just for placing a £5 qualifying bet.

Click the link below to go to Pari Match and start betting today.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Offer Terms 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Chelsea followed this up with a brief statement on Sunday describing the ‘situation’ in Ukraine as ‘horrific and devastating’, but made no reference to Russia’s aggression.

‘The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating,’ Chelsea’s statement read.

‘Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.’

When asked if Chelsea’s statement which called for peace included Abramovich, Tuchel told Sky Sports on Sunday: ‘Absolutely, it includes him and it reflects my opinion and everyone else’s within the club.’