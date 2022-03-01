FA Cup betting offers and free bets for the fifth round

The FA Cup gets underway again this week with its fifth round which sees bookmakers’ favourites for the trophy Manchester City in action, as well as Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham – and we have a selection of the best betting offers for the tournament.

FA Cup betting tips

With record FA Cup winners Arsenal and holders Leicester having been knocked out in rounds three and four by Nottingham Forest, this year’s FA Cup is wide open. Bookamakers’ favourites Manchester City have been handed yet another relatively easy looking tie away to Peterborough in round five after they put four past both Swindon and Fulham in earlier rounds. The Cityzens are a very short 2/1 with bet365 to lift the trophy.

Liverpool face Norwich in the fifth round and represent better value than City at 4/1 with Pari Match. Despite not having won the FA Cup since 2006 they have already got silverware under their belts this season. The Reds’ won the Carabao Cup last weekend by beating Chelsea in a penalty shootout that threatened to go on for weeks, until goalkeeper Kepa Arrizibalaga sent his spot kick into orbit.

The Blues are next in the betting at 6/1 but you’d be a brave man to back a team who have lost the last two FA Cup finals and also came up short in their most recent showpiece. If you think Tottenham could end their 14 year trophy drought at Wembley in May, apart from being very optimistic a £10 bet could potentially return you £90.

Everton, West Ham and Southampton are next in the outright betting at 10s, 14s and 25s. West Ham will be focused on their Europa League campaign as well as the fight for European qualification through the league so I see no value there. Frank Lampard and Everton have their work cut out avoiding relegation so 10/1 seems way too short for a punt. Southampton, who are in great form, look to be the best outside bet.

FA Cup betting tip: Liverpool to win the FA Cup @ 4/1 with BetFred

Current FA Cup Winners Odds at bet365

Last Five FA Cup finals

2021 – Leicester City 1 Chelsea 0

2020 – Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1

2019 – Manchester City 6 Watford 0

2018 – Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0

2017 – Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1

