FA Cup betting offers and free bets for the fifth round

FA Cup betting offers and free bets for the fifth round

Updated

17 mins ago

on

1002676685

The FA Cup gets underway again this week with its fifth round which sees bookmakers’ favourites for the trophy Manchester City in action, as well as Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham – and we have a selection of the best betting offers for the tournament.

Best FA Cup free bets and betting offers

Looking for a FA Cup free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the FA Cup games and claim them below.

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

FA Cup betting tips 

With record FA Cup winners Arsenal and holders Leicester having been knocked out in rounds three and four by Nottingham Forest, this year’s FA Cup is wide open. Bookamakers’ favourites Manchester City have been handed yet another relatively easy looking tie away to Peterborough in round five after they put four past both Swindon and Fulham in earlier rounds. The Cityzens are a very short 2/1 with bet365 to lift the trophy.

Liverpool face Norwich in the fifth round and represent better value than City at 4/1 with Pari Match. Despite not having won the FA Cup since 2006 they have already got silverware under their belts this season. The Reds’ won the Carabao Cup last weekend by beating Chelsea in a penalty shootout that threatened to go on for weeks, until goalkeeper Kepa Arrizibalaga sent his spot kick into orbit.

The Blues are next in the betting at 6/1 but you’d be a brave man to back a team who have lost the last two FA Cup finals and also came up short in their most recent showpiece. If you think Tottenham could end their 14 year trophy drought at Wembley in May, apart from being very optimistic a £10 bet could potentially return you £90.

Everton, West Ham and Southampton are next in the outright betting at 10s, 14s and 25s. West Ham will be focused on their Europa League campaign as well as the fight for European qualification through the league so I see no value there. Frank Lampard and Everton have their work cut out avoiding relegation so 10/1 seems way too short for a punt. Southampton, who are in great form, look to be the best outside bet.

FA Cup betting tip: Liverpool to win the FA Cup @ 4/1 with BetFred

Current FA Cup Winners Odds at bet365

FA Cup Winners 2022 Odds
Manchester City 2/1 at bet365
Liverpool 7/2 at bet365
Chelsea 5/1 at bet365
Tottenham 7/1 at bet365
Everton 10/1 at bet365
West Ham 12/1 at bet365
Everton 25/1 at bet365
Nottingham Forest 66/1 at bet365
Middlesbrough 66/1 at bet365
Huddersfield 80/1 at bet365
Stoke City 100/1 at bet365
Norwich City 80/1 at bet365
Luton Town 80/1 at bet365
Peterborough United 250/1 at bet365
Boreham Wood
All FA Cup betting offers & free bets for the fifth round

Here are the best FA Cup betting offers and free bets which you can claim by clicking below.

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+

Last Five FA Cup finals 

  • 2021 – Leicester City 1 Chelsea 0
  • 2020 – Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1
  • 2019 – Manchester City 6 Watford 0
  • 2018 – Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0
  • 2017 – Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1

Find out more about the best football betting sites via the link

Pari Match FA Cup Betting Offer: Get £30 in Bonuses 

Get your hands on free bets to spend on FA Cup betting at Pari Match.

By signing up to bet with Pari Match, newcomers can claim £30 in bonuses just for placing a £5 qualifying bet.

Click the link below to go to Pari Match and start betting today.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
