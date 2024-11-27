NFL

Chargers’ J.K. Dobbins will miss time with a knee injury he suffered in Week 12

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
2 min read
To end Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season, the Ravens were on the road to face the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Baltimore came into the game as two-and-a-half-point favorites. It was a hard-fought game for both teams but the Ravens dominated the second half and won the game 30-23. 

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers are 7-4 after a loss to the Ravens. However, they would still be the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs if the season ended today. During the loss to Baltimore, Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury and will miss time. Ian Rapoport was the first to report that Dobbins will be off the field. He will miss LA’s Week 13 matchup vs. the Falcons. The Chargers hope that Dobbins can return before the start of the postseason.

How much time will J.K. Dobbins miss for the Chargers?


In the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, J.K. Dobbins was selected by the Ravens out of Ohio State. Dobbins played in 15 of the Ravens’ 16 games as a rookie. He rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns. Unfortunately, Dobbins suffered a knee injury ahead of the 2021 season and missed the entire year. Dobbins was able to play eight games for the Ravens in 2022 but re-injured the same knee that cost him the previous season. On top of that, Dobbins tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

From 2022-2023, Dobbins played in just nine games for Baltimore. He was a free agent after the 2023 season and signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Chargers. The 25-year-old RB has played in all 11 games for LA in 2024 and is enjoying his best season since his rookie campaign. Dobbins has rushed for 766 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games and nine starts. However, Dobbins suffered a knee sprain in Week 12 and is set to miss time. He’s never played a full season in his NFL career. Ian Rapoport noted that Dobbins is out in Week 13 vs. Atlanta.

