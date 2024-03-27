To begin the 2023 season, J.K. Dobbins was the starting RB for the Ravens. The 25-year-old played only eight games in 2022 due to injury. Baltimore was optimistic that Dobbins could stay healthy and have a productive season. However, the former second-round pick tore his Achilles in Week 1.

It was a devastating loss for the Ravens and Dobbins lost another season of his career. Last year was the final season of his rookie deal with Baltimore. Making Dobbins a free agent for the first time in his career. Yesterday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Dobbins has been cleared for football activities. Can he bounce back from another major injury and be a productive RB in 2024?

Where will J.K. Dobbins play in 2024?

Free-agent RB J.K. Dobbins has been cleared for football activities, Dr. Neal ElAttrache wrote in a letter to select teams today, noting Dobbins looks “outstanding” coming off a torn Achilles. Dobbins, who averages 5.8 ypc in his career, is expected to take visits soon. pic.twitter.com/PS4mrB1LjU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2024



In the 2020 Draft, J.K. Dobbins was selected in the second round by the Ravens. His best season with Baltimroe was his rookie campaign when he played in 15 games and made one start. Dobbins had 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. However, the promising RB would miss the entire 2021 season due to a knee injury. Since then, Dobbins just hasn’t been able to stay healthy for an entire season. He hopes to change that in 2024.

The former Ohio State RB played eight games for the Ravens in 2022 before injuring the same knee that cost him the entire 2021 season. Unfortunate injury luck for Dobbins. Additionally, he played just one game in 2023 after tearing his Achilles in the season opener. Now, the 25-year-old is a free agent this offseason and is looking for a new team in 2024. Reports say that Dobbins looks “outstanding” coming off of his Achilles tear.

Former Baltimore Ravens RB JK Dobbins has been officially cleared for football activities after tearing his Achilles in the 2023 season opener. What team would you like to see Dobbins play for in 2024? 👇 pic.twitter.com/QM1FAHflwq — The League Winners (@FFLeagueWinners) March 26, 2024



This offseason, the Ravens signed free agent RB Derrick Henry to a two-year deal. Henry is five years older than Dobbins but is a proven RB who’s stayed relatively healthy throughout his career. Signing J.K. Dobbins for next season is a low-risk high-reward for whatever team can land him. The injury history is a given and that will lead to Dobbins signing a team-friendly deal. Can Dobbins stay healthy and be a quality backup RB next season?