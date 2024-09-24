Chargers’ Derwin James has been suspended for one game for repeat violations of the NFL’s safety rules

In Week 3, the Los Angeles Chargers were on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams were 2-0 to start the season and were eager to keep the win streak alive. The Chargers scored 10 points in the first half but went scoreless in the final two quarters. They lost 20-10 to fall to 2-1 on the season.

During their Week 3 matchup, Chargers safety Derwin James was flagged for unnecessary roughness. James led with his head when trying to tackle Steelers TE Pat Friermuth. This is not the first time that James has been flagged for that type of hit. On Monday, the NFL suspended James for one game without pay. The league cited “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players,” including the game in Week 3.

Derwin James will miss the Chargers’ Week 4 game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

Here’s the hit that earned #Chargers S Derwin James a one-game suspension for repeat violations of the NFL’s safety rules. “The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact. … Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated.” pic.twitter.com/2KUxc25zrm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2024



With the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Chargers selected Derwin James out of Florida State. James burst onto the scene as a rookie. Starting all 16 games in 2018, James has three interceptions, 13 passes defended, three and a half sacks, and 105 combined tackles. That was enough for James to be named to the Pro Bowl and earn first-team All-Pro honors in his first season. After a stellar rookie campaign, James only played in five games over the next two seasons due to injury.

The talented safety bounced back in 2021 and started 15 games for the Chargers. One problem that James has had over his career is being flagged for unnecessary roughness. Since 2018, James has been called for that penalty seven times. Only Marshon Lattimore, Xavier Woods, and Jordan Poyer have more. However, James has done it in fewer games played than the three players ahead of him. James has seven of these penalties in 69 career games. NFL VP of Football Operations Jon Runyan noted that James’ disregard for player safety rules will not be tolerated.