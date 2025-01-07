NFL

Chargers Depth Chart: Ezekiel Elliot has signed to the practice squad ahead of the playoffs

Zach Wolpin
In Jim Harbaugh’s first season as head coach of the Chargers, the team finished 11-6. That was second in the AFC West only to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Los Angeles had the best record of the non-division winners and they’ve secured the #5 seed in the postseason. 

They’ll be on the road this Saturday to face Houston Texans, the winners of the AFC South. Los Angeles is dealing with injuries in their backfield heading into the postseason. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that veteran RB Ezekiel Elliot is signing with the Chargers’ practice squad. We’ll see if the 29-year-old gets upgraded to the active roster for their playoff game vs. the Texans.

Ezekiel Elliot has signed with the Chargers’ practice squad


With the 4th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, the Cowboys selected RB Ezekiel Elliot out of Ohio State. Right out of the gate, Elliot became a star for the Cowboys. As a rookie, he led the NFL in rushing attempts (322), rushing yards (1,631), and rushing yards per game (108.7) per game. Elliot led the NFL in rushing yards per game for his first three seasons in the NFL. The former first-round pick finished with 1,300+ rushing yards in his first four seasons.

The All-Pro RB received a six-year, $90 million extension from the Cowboys. That had Elliot under contract with the team until 2026. However, Elliot and the Cowboys parted ways after the 2022 season. In 2023, Elliot played for the New England Patriots. He played in all 17 games and made five starts. After one year with the Pats, Elliot signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Cowboys. On December 31, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released Elliot so he could sign with a playoff team. That’s exactly what Elliot has done and he’s now on the Chargers’ practice squad. We’ll see if the veteran RB is elevated for the postseason.

