Three-time UEFA Champions League winner, Zinedine Zidane, has explained why is unlikely to take charge of Manchester United. The Frenchman has said that although he understands English, he cannot speak it fluently, and therefore, will not take charge of England’s most successful club.

Zinedine Zidane Has An Extraordinary Resume

Real Madrid legend Zidane has a unique resume. Unlike most managers, the Frenchman did not slowly graduate to a top club. He started his journey at Real Madrid and has not managed any other club since.

After thriving as the manager of Real Madrid Castilla, Zidane became the senior team manager on January 4, 2016. At the end of the 2015-16 season, he had a UEFA Champions League to his name. The following season, Real Madrid did the double under him, winning La Liga as well as the UEFA Champions League. In 2017-18, Los Blancos conquered Europe for the third time, becoming the only team to defend their European crown, not once but twice.

Zidane resigned from his post at the end of the 2017-18 season but answered the call when Los Merengues found themselves in trouble in 2018-19. He took the All-Whites to the La Liga title in the 2019-20 season and stepped down from his position at the end of a trophyless 2020-21 season.

Zidane Unlikely To Sign For Manchester United

The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner has been enjoying his break since 2021 and has been linked with the Manchester United job multiple times. But as things stand, Zidane does not fancy himself becoming Erik ten Hag’s successor.

Discussing the possibility of sitting in the Old Trafford dugout, Zidane told L’Equipe (via CaughtOffside):

“Would I want to go to Manchester [United]? I understand English, but I’m not completely fluent in it. I know that there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but I work in a different way.

“Many elements come into play in order to win, it is a global context. I know what I need to win.”

According to reports, Zidane wants to succeed Didier Deschamps as the manager of the French national team. However, with Deschamps’ contract running until July 2026, Zidane has a long wait on his hands.