Celtics List Jaylen Brown As Questionable Ahead Of Warriors Clash

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has missed the last three games with an adductor injury, with his last appearance coming on January 11th against the New Orleans Pelicans.
It was also a game where Brown finished with an impressive 41 points in a 125-114 win for the Celtics.
Even without JB on the court, Boston haven’t missed him too much going 3-0 since his absence, with Jayson Tatum stepping up his game once again.
However, ahead of Thursday night’s clash Celtics fans will be eager to know if Brown will be back in time for the game, however they’ll have to wait just a little longer to find out with the clubs official Twitter account tweeting that he’s questionable.
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Golden State:
Jaylen Brown (right adductor tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 18, 2023
Jaylen Brown getting work in ahead of #Celtics #Warriors. He’s going to try to play, but is officially listed as questionable.
⚡️@betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @HelloFresh @RocketMoneyApp pic.twitter.com/7vQn2BmuWL
— Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) January 19, 2023
Brown is having a sensational seventh year with Boston, and is averaging 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks across 40 games this season. He’s also shooting the ball incredibly well, especially from three point range, with a 49.8% percentage on his threes thrown, and that’s the best of his pro career so far.
Here’s a reminder of the last time Brown took to the court…
Jaylen Brown went OFF in the Celtics’ win 💪 pic.twitter.com/krxhpQ83Qz
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 12, 2023
