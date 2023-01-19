NBA

Celtics List Jaylen Brown As Questionable Ahead Of Warriors Clash

Kyle Curran
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has missed the last three games with an adductor injury, with his last appearance coming on January 11th against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

It was also a game where Brown finished with an impressive 41 points in a 125-114 win for the Celtics.

Even without JB on the court, Boston haven’t missed him too much going 3-0 since his absence, with Jayson Tatum stepping up his game once again.

However, ahead of Thursday night’s clash Celtics fans will be eager to know if Brown will be back in time for the game, however they’ll have to wait just a little longer to find out with the clubs official Twitter account tweeting that he’s questionable.

Brown is having a sensational seventh year with Boston, and is averaging 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks across 40 games this season. He’s also shooting the ball incredibly well, especially from three point range, with a 49.8% percentage on his threes thrown, and that’s the best of his pro career so far.

Here’s a reminder of the last time Brown took to the court…

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
Kyle Curran

Arrow to top