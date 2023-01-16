Celtics’ Jaylen Brown remains OUT on MLK Day with injury

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will remain out for his team’s MLK Day showdown with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday with right adductor tightness.

Last week, Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla told the media that Brown was expected to miss ‘a week or so’ with a groin injury but anticipates it to be a short-term absence.

The 26-year-old sat out of Boston’s recent wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets, with the latter matching up against the Celtics once again on MLK Day – this time in North Carolina.

“He’s [Brown] sore. I’m not sure what the timeline is, I just know he tried to give it a go today (Thursday) and wasn’t able to do it.

“We’ll probably know more in the next couple of days and see how how he responds. I anticipate [the absence] being short, about a week or so.”

Joe Mazzulla provides an update on Jaylen Brown ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6V8YaSe46X — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 12, 2023

Jaylen Brown enjoying career year in Boston, expected to make second All-Star appearance

Jaylen Brown is enjoying the best year of his career so far in Boston, averaging 27.1 points (career-high), 7.1 rebounds (career-high) and 3.2 assists per game on 50% shooting (career-high) from the field as the Celtics sit atop the Eastern Conference with 32 wins and 12 losses.

Brown is one of four players in the NBA (Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo) to have recorded a 40/10 game on 70% FG this season which he did against the New Orleans Pelicans in the same game his injury occurred.

On MLK Day last season, the 26-year-old addressed a Boston crowd to educate and inform on the remaining systemic racism issues in the United States.

Institutionalized racism is real thank you Dr.MLK the fight is continued! pic.twitter.com/6UQQKwcqrT — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 17, 2022

According to NBA betting sites, the Celtics remain as the championship favorites at a price of +400 with BetOnline to make it 18 banners in franchise history.

Brown himself has also thrown his name into the ring to win league MVP but sits quite a distance behind teammate Jayson Tatum, who is a third-favorite +525 compared to Brown at +2500.

