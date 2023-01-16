Site News

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown remains OUT on MLK Day with injury

Joe Lyons
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will remain out for his team’s MLK Day showdown with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday with right adductor tightness.

Last week, Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla told the media that Brown was expected to miss ‘a week or so’ with a groin injury but anticipates it to be a short-term absence.

The 26-year-old sat out of Boston’s recent wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets, with the latter matching up against the Celtics once again on MLK Day – this time in North Carolina.

“He’s [Brown] sore. I’m not sure what the timeline is, I just know he tried to give it a go today (Thursday) and wasn’t able to do it.

“We’ll probably know more in the next couple of days and see how how he responds. I anticipate [the absence] being short, about a week or so.”

Jaylen Brown enjoying career year in Boston, expected to make second All-Star appearance

Jaylen Brown is enjoying the best year of his career so far in Boston, averaging 27.1 points (career-high), 7.1 rebounds (career-high) and 3.2 assists per game on 50% shooting (career-high) from the field as the Celtics sit atop the Eastern Conference with 32 wins and 12 losses.

Brown is one of four players in the NBA (Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo) to have recorded a 40/10 game on 70% FG this season which he did against the New Orleans Pelicans in the same game his injury occurred.

On MLK Day last season, the 26-year-old addressed a Boston crowd to educate and inform on the remaining systemic racism issues in the United States.

According to NBA betting sites, the Celtics remain as the championship favorites at a price of +400 with BetOnline to make it 18 banners in franchise history.

Brown himself has also thrown his name into the ring to win league MVP but sits quite a distance behind teammate Jayson Tatum, who is a third-favorite +525 compared to Brown at +2500.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
