Celtics’ Grant Williams to demand $18-20m in free agency

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is expected to demand between $18 and 20 million per year when he hits restricted free agency this offseason according to a report.

CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith reported that trade chatter around Williams is starting to grow louder with teams around the league calling Boston’s front office ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

The 24-year-old is averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season and has been likened to veterans Draymond Green and PJ Tucker, who have long and successful careers in the NBA.

According to NBA betting sites, the Celtics are favorites to win the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season for a record 18th championship.

Williams will enter restricted free agency this offseason, meaning the Tennessee alum can sign an offer sheet with any team but the Celtics can retain him by matching the terms of that offer.

Trade chatter around Grant Williams is starting to grow ‘a little louder,’ per @KeithSmithNBA “Grant wants a lot of money. We heard he thinks he’s got $18 to $20 million waiting for him in free agency. And he wants to play more, probably start.” pic.twitter.com/qalcEH0acy — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 7, 2023

Should the Celtics trade Grant Williams before the deadline?

Most NBA fans and analysts would agree that Grant Williams is certainly not worth $20 million a year at his current level of play – he also doesn’t regularly start for the Celtics and comes off the bench most nights playing an average of 27 minutes.

If Boston feel like there is a chance that another team would sign Williams to a four-year $80 million contract for example, they should trade him before the deadline instead of losing him for nothing this offseason.

It’s unlikely that the Celtics will match that offer, with Jaylen Brown preparing for a five-year, $290 million extension if he makes All-NBA in 2023 which the 26-year-old is more than on track to do so.

