Celtics’ Grant Williams to demand $18-20m in free agency

Joe Lyons
2 min read
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is expected to demand between $18 and 20 million per year when he hits restricted free agency this offseason according to a report.

CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith reported that trade chatter around Williams is starting to grow louder with teams around the league calling Boston’s front office ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

The 24-year-old is averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season and has been likened to veterans Draymond Green and PJ Tucker, who have long and successful careers in the NBA.

According to NBA betting sites, the Celtics are favorites to win the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season for a record 18th championship.

Williams will enter restricted free agency this offseason, meaning the Tennessee alum can sign an offer sheet with any team but the Celtics can retain him by matching the terms of that offer.

Should the Celtics trade Grant Williams before the deadline?

Most NBA fans and analysts would agree that Grant Williams is certainly not worth $20 million a year at his current level of play – he also doesn’t regularly start for the Celtics and comes off the bench most nights playing an average of 27 minutes.

If Boston feel like there is a chance that another team would sign Williams to a four-year $80 million contract for example, they should trade him before the deadline instead of losing him for nothing this offseason.

It’s unlikely that the Celtics will match that offer, with Jaylen Brown preparing for a five-year, $290 million extension if he makes All-NBA in 2023 which the 26-year-old is more than on track to do so.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
