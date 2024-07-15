NBA

Cavs’ Darius Garland told reporters that he doesn’t want to be traded

Zach Wolpin
Darius Garland Cavs pic

This offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers parted ways with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. To replace him, the team hired Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. He had been an assistant coach with the Warriors for the last three seasons. Cleveland wanted to ensure their all-star SG Donovan Mitchell was happy with the hire.

The Cavs are well aware that Mitchell is their best player. He signed a three-year, $150 million extension. Ahead of Mitchell’s re-signing with the team, there were rumors that PG Darius Garland was unhappy. Sources reported that Garland might ask for a trade if Mitchell extended with the Cavs. However, Garland himself cleared those rumors at summer league on Sunday when speaking with Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor. He told Fedor he did not want to be traded from the team.

Darius Garland insists he does not want to be traded by the Cavaliers


In the 2019 NBA Draft, Darius Garland was the fifth overall pick by the Cavaliers out of Vanderbilt. Garland has been a reliable player for the Cavs in his five seasons. His best campaign was in 2021-22  when he averaged a career-high 21.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game. Garland earned the first and only all-star selection of his career so far in 2021-22. The following season, Donovan Mitchell joined the team, and Garland’s points, rebounds, and assists per game decreased.

There’s no denying that Darius Garland’s production has decreased since Donovan Mitchell joined the Cavs. That had frustrated Garland over the last two seasons. Rumors started swirling that he might want to be traded this offseason. While Donovan Mitchell is Clevealnd’s best player, they still need the production of Garland to reach their true potential as a team.


However, Garland spoke with Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor at summer league on Sunday. The one-time all-star shut down the rumors of him wanting to be traded. Cleveland wants to keep their core four together including Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Donovan Mitchell. Additionally, the Cavs just signed a new head coach. They need at least two seasons with Kenny Atkinson before the decide to blow it up and hit a rebuild.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
