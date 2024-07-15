This offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers parted ways with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. To replace him, the team hired Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson. He had been an assistant coach with the Warriors for the last three seasons. Cleveland wanted to ensure their all-star SG Donovan Mitchell was happy with the hire.

The Cavs are well aware that Mitchell is their best player. He signed a three-year, $150 million extension. Ahead of Mitchell’s re-signing with the team, there were rumors that PG Darius Garland was unhappy. Sources reported that Garland might ask for a trade if Mitchell extended with the Cavs. However, Garland himself cleared those rumors at summer league on Sunday when speaking with Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor. He told Fedor he did not want to be traded from the team.

In the 2019 NBA Draft, Darius Garland was the fifth overall pick by the Cavaliers out of Vanderbilt. Garland has been a reliable player for the Cavs in his five seasons. His best campaign was in 2021-22 when he averaged a career-high 21.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 8.6 assists per game. Garland earned the first and only all-star selection of his career so far in 2021-22. The following season, Donovan Mitchell joined the team, and Garland’s points, rebounds, and assists per game decreased.

There’s no denying that Darius Garland’s production has decreased since Donovan Mitchell joined the Cavs. That had frustrated Garland over the last two seasons. Rumors started swirling that he might want to be traded this offseason. While Donovan Mitchell is Clevealnd’s best player, they still need the production of Garland to reach their true potential as a team.

Darius Garland shuts down trade rumors: “I don’t want to be traded. Those are just rumors.” (via @ChrisFedor) pic.twitter.com/naep3jM4to — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 15, 2024



However, Garland spoke with Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor at summer league on Sunday. The one-time all-star shut down the rumors of him wanting to be traded. Cleveland wants to keep their core four together including Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Donovan Mitchell. Additionally, the Cavs just signed a new head coach. They need at least two seasons with Kenny Atkinson before the decide to blow it up and hit a rebuild.