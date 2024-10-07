The Carolina Panthers welcomed Bryce Young back to the team during their week 5 loss to the Bears, but head coach Dave Canales says Andy Dalton will remain as starter heading into next week.

Andy Dalton Continues As QB1

Bryce Young was in action for the Panthers on Sunday for the first time in two weeks, making his first appearance since the former number one draft pick was benched by Dave Canales in week 3.

Canales opted to bench Young after just two games this year, with the Carolina quarterback continuing to struggle in the league after difficult start to his second NFL season.

With the Panthers down by 20 points heading into the final quarter, Young entered the game in place of Andy Dalton in what was an irrelevant final period in the grand scheme of things.

“I just saw it as an opportunity there. We had a couple of injuries on the offensive line, just like wanting to get him in there to get some live reps,” Canales said. “And he did a fantastic job, playing with energy, extending plays, finding some completions down the field, which was all fantastic.”

Young went 4-7 for 58-yards in the brief time he was on the field and he seemed more at ease with the pressure slightly eased off his young shoulders.

On whether Young would return in week 6 though, Canales admitted that Dalton would continue as QB1 and Young’s appearance was solely for to protect Dalton.

PATHETIC: #Panthers HC Dave Canales admits he put Bryce Young in the game partially to avoid exposing Andy Dalton to a banged-up offensive line during a blowout. 😳 CAROLINA HAS NO INTEREST IN SAVING BRYCE YOUNG. pic.twitter.com/We0nN2BvqE — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 7, 2024

“It’s a hard situation, but at that point, it was just like, OK, with just the different things happening on the offensive line, it was something that where I wanted to get Andy out of there.”

Carolina will continue with Dalton at the helm next weekend, as they look to improve on their 1-4 record at home against the Atlanta Falcons.