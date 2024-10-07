NFL

Andy Dalton Will Start For The Panthers Against Falcons Despite Bryce Young Returning During Week 5 Loss

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Andy Dalton Bryce Young
Andy Dalton Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers welcomed Bryce Young back to the team during their week 5 loss to the Bears, but head coach Dave Canales says Andy Dalton will remain as starter heading into next week. 

Andy Dalton Continues As QB1

Bryce Young was in action for the Panthers on Sunday for the first time in two weeks, making his first appearance since the former number one draft pick was benched by Dave Canales in week 3.

Canales opted to bench Young after just two games this year, with the Carolina quarterback continuing to struggle in the league after difficult start to his second NFL season.

With the Panthers down by 20 points heading into the final quarter, Young entered the game in place of Andy Dalton in what was an irrelevant final period in the grand scheme of things.

“I just saw it as an opportunity there. We had a couple of injuries on the offensive line, just like wanting to get him in there to get some live reps,” Canales said. “And he did a fantastic job, playing with energy, extending plays, finding some completions down the field, which was all fantastic.”

Young went 4-7 for 58-yards in the brief time he was on the field and he seemed more at ease with the pressure slightly eased off his young shoulders.

On whether Young would return in week 6 though, Canales admitted that Dalton would continue as QB1 and Young’s appearance was solely for to protect Dalton.

“It’s a hard situation, but at that point, it was just like, OK, with just the different things happening on the offensive line, it was something that where I wanted to get Andy out of there.”

Carolina will continue with Dalton at the helm next weekend, as they look to improve on their 1-4 record at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Giants defense 2024 pic
NFL

LATEST The Giants’ (22.0) sacks through five weeks of the 2024 season is the most in the NFL

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 07 2024
Andy Dalton Bryce Young
NFL
Andy Dalton Will Start For The Panthers Against Falcons Despite Bryce Young Returning During Week 5 Loss
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 07 2024

The Carolina Panthers welcomed Bryce Young back to the team during their week 5 loss to the Bears, but head coach Dave Canales says Andy Dalton will remain as starter…

Drake Maye Patriots pic
NFL
Rookie QB Drake Maye could get his first start for the Patriots in Week 6
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 07 2024

After a win in Week 1, the New England Patriots have lost four straight games. Their (12.4) points per game this season is second only to the Miami Dolphins. A…

Aaron Rodgers Jets pic
NFL
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers dealing with a low ankle sprain after a 23-17 loss in Week 5
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 07 2024
Rayshawn Jenkins
NFL
NFL History Made As Two 100-Yard Defensive Touchdowns Are Scored On The Same Weekend
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 07 2024
Joe Mixon Texans pic
NFL
Could Texans’ Joe Mixon (ankle) miss his third straight game this Sunday?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 04 2024
Davante Adams 2
NFL
Derek Carr Gives Thoughts On Davante Adams Trade Rumours With Potential Reunion On The Cards
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 04 2024
Arrow to top