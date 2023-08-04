Former super-middleweight world champion turned boxing pundit, Carl Froch, has weighed-in with his prediction ahead of the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight. The former British boxing superstar is slightly edging towards a Jake Paul win on Saturday night against Nate Diaz.

Carl Froch Paul vs Diaz Prediction: ‘I Expect Jake Paul To Win’

When it comes to boxing, it’s fair to say that Carl Froch knows a thing or two. Having had an involvement in the sport for decades, ‘The Cobra’ is certainly an expert when it comes to the sport of boxing.

Not only is he a former super-middleweight world champion, but he is also now a leading pundit for DAZN and formerly Sky Sports. Froch always gives an intriguing insight when it comes to boxing, given the fact he has an abundance of experience from his days in the ring.

Froch has shared the ring with several established world champions and boxing icons over the years. He fought the likes of Andre Ward, George Groves twice, Mikkel Kessler, Jean Pascal, Lucian Bute, Jermaine Taylor and Arthur Abraham to name but a few.

The British boxing superstar is widely respected in boxing circles, and when he gives predictions and insights for fights, fans tend to listen.

This weekend is no different. Ahead of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz this Saturday night from the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, the former 168-pound king has weighed-in with his prediction. For this huge 185-pound super-fight, ‘The Cobra’ is siding with ‘The Problem Child’ to defeat his UFC counterpart.

With just days until both men make their ring walks, US boxing fans can watch the Paul vs Diaz fight live on DAZN PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year and one that has captured the imagination of both boxing fans and general Jake Paul fans.

With the fight almost upon us, Carl Froch has weighed-in with his prediction on how he sees the Paul vs Diaz fight playing out. He is backing the Ohio man to win the fight, but insists if it was in an octagon it would be the other way around.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Froch On Fighting, the former world champion boxer and British boxing hero had this to say on how he sees the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight playing out:

“I’m unsure if I’ll be watching, I’ll probably watch the replay, that’s no slant on them but I can’t watch that, I’m not really too interested in watching these crossover YouTube fights.

“I think that Jake Paul is more of an established boxer, I don’t want to say that Jake Paul is a pro boxer because he’s not, I don’t think he ever will be, but he is closer than any of these crossover boxers are to becoming a pro boxer.

“I would expect Jake Paul to beat Nate Diaz in the boxing ring. On the street or in the cage, Jake Paul hasn’t got a chance, Nate Diaz would absolutely slaughter him, but I still think that Diaz has got a bit of boxing ability, he can still move around and throw punches.

“So, it’s an interesting one, but I’ve got to make Jake Paul the favourite because I just think that a decent boxer beats a top MMA fighter, in a boxing ring.”

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

