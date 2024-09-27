Cardinals’ Trey McBride (concussion) will miss Week 4 vs. the Commanders

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-2 through three games this season. In Week 1, they lost 34-28 vs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Kyker Murray and the Cardinals were at home in Week 2 and routed the Rams 41-10. They were home again in Week 3 and lost a tough game 20-13 vs. the Detroit Lions.

This Sunday, the Cardinals will play at home vs. the Washington Commanders. In their Week 3 loss to the Lions, TE Trey McBride suffered a concussion and has not practiced all week. On Friday, it was reported that McBride will miss Arizona’s Week 4 matchup vs. Washington. Not ideal for a Cardinals team that wants to get back to a .500 record.

Trey McBride (concussion) is out for the Cardinals in Week 4

With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Cardinals selected TE Trey McBride out of Colorado State. In three seasons with Arizona, McBride has played in 36 games and has made 28 starts. As a rookie in 2022, he played in 16 of the Cardinals’ 17 games and made 13 starts. He caught 29 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown. The talented TE had a breakout year in 2023 with 81 catches on 101 targets for 825 yards and three touchdowns.

In three games this season, McBride has 14 catches for 122 yards. Last Sunday, the 24-year-old used his helmet to collide with a Lions defender when getting tackled. McBride took a nasty hit to his head and was ruled out of the game with a concussion. Arizona is going to miss McBride’s production on Sunday vs. the Buccaneers. However, the team does have a capable backup TE, Elijah Higgins. The 2023 sixth-round pick has caught all four of his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in 2024. Higgins will have to step up in Week 4 to help the team try and win.