NFL

Cardinals’ Trey McBride (concussion) will miss Week 4 vs. the Commanders

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Trey McBride Cardinals pic
Trey McBride Cardinals pic

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-2 through three games this season. In Week 1, they lost 34-28 vs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Kyker Murray and the Cardinals were at home in Week 2 and routed the Rams 41-10. They were home again in Week 3 and lost a tough game 20-13 vs. the Detroit Lions. 

This Sunday, the Cardinals will play at home vs. the Washington Commanders. In their Week 3 loss to the Lions, TE Trey McBride suffered a concussion and has not practiced all week. On Friday, it was reported that McBride will miss Arizona’s Week 4 matchup vs. Washington. Not ideal for a Cardinals team that wants to get back to a .500 record.

Trey McBride (concussion) is out for the Cardinals in Week 4


With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Cardinals selected TE Trey McBride out of Colorado State. In three seasons with Arizona, McBride has played in 36 games and has made 28 starts. As a rookie in 2022, he played in 16 of the Cardinals’ 17 games and made 13 starts. He caught 29 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown. The talented TE had a breakout year in 2023 with 81 catches on 101 targets for 825 yards and three touchdowns.

In three games this season, McBride has 14 catches for 122 yards. Last Sunday, the 24-year-old used his helmet to collide with a Lions defender when getting tackled. McBride took a nasty hit to his head and was ruled out of the game with a concussion. Arizona is going to miss McBride’s production on Sunday vs. the Buccaneers. However, the team does have a capable backup TE, Elijah Higgins. The 2023 sixth-round pick has caught all four of his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in 2024. Higgins will have to step up in Week 4 to help the team try and win.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Trey McBride Cardinals pic
NFL

LATEST Cardinals’ Trey McBride (concussion) will miss Week 4 vs. the Commanders

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 27 2024
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith pic
NFL
A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) are likely out for the Eagles in Week 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 27 2024

Through three games this season, the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-1. They started the season at a neutral site game in São Paulo, Brazil in Week 1. Philadelphia defeated Green Bay…

George Kittle 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ George Kittle is expected to return in Week 4 after missing one game with a hamstring injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 27 2024

In three games this season, the San Francisco 49ers have a 1-2 record. They beat the New York Jets at home 32-19 in Week 1. However, they’ve lost two straight…

Malik Nabers
NFL
Malik Nabers Being Assessed For Concussion After Breaking Yet Another Rookie Record In Loss To Cowboys
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 27 2024
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic
NFL
Micah Parsons (Ankle) Carted Into Locker Room With Injury Late In Monday Night Football
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 27 2024
Allen Robinson pic
NFL
The Lions signed veteran WR Allen Robinson to the active roster for Week 4 vs. the Seahawks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 26 2024
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars pic
NFL
The four highest-paid QBs in the NFL are 1-9 combined to start the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 26 2024
Arrow to top