Cardinals: Budda Baker signed a three-year, $54 million extension

Zach Wolpin
In Week 15, the Arizona Cardinals were at home to face the New England Patriots. The team was on a three-game losing streak and needed a win to stay in the playoff hunt. There are only three weeks left in the 2024 regular season. On Sunday, the Cardinals won 30-17 and are 7-7. 

Defensively, no player on Arizona’s roster is more important than safety Budda Baker. The 28-year-old has spent all eight of his professional seasons with the Cardinals. Yesterday, it was announced that Baker is signing a three-year, $54 million extension. That includes $30 million guaranteed to the six-time Pro Bowler. Baker is now signed with the team through the 2027 season.

Budda Baker signed a long-term deal to remain with the Arizona Cardinals


With a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Budda Baker was selected by the Cardinals out of Washington. He’s played in 119 games over eight seasons and has made 109 starts. Baker has been a full-time starter for Arizona since 2019. As a rookie in 2017, Baker played in all 16 games and made seven starts. Baker was named first-team All-Pro in 2017. He had seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, three tackles for loss, and two QB hits. Since 2019, Baker has been a Pro Bowler in each season.

Through 14 games in 2024, Baker has 142 combined tackles and a league-leading 88 solo tackles. His 142 combined tackles are the second-most in the NFL. Baker has five games this season where he has eight or more solo tackles. The former second-round pick is the unquestioned leader of Arizona’s defense. Baker was set to be a free agent this offseason but Arizona was never going to let him walk. General manager Monti Ossenfort has rewarded Baker with a three-year, $54 million extension. That has Baker signed with the team through the 2027 season. At 7-7, Arizona cannot afford another loss in 2024 if they want a shot at making the playoffs. In Week 16, the Cardinals are on the road to face the Carolina Panthers.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.
