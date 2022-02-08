CARDIFF CITY, currently just two places above the Championship relegation zone, take on struggling Peterborough United on Wednesday, with both sides needing to pick up a win.

Match Info

Date: Wednesday, February 9th

Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United predictions

Cardiff are favourites for this match, and that’s no surprise – they’ve won their previous two Championship matches, while Peterborough have failed to win in any of their previous five league games.

We’d agree with the bookies that Cardiff will win this game, but with odds of just 4/5, we don’t think a bet on Cardiff is worth it. Instead, we’re going to predict the exact score of the game.

No team has conceded more than Peterborough’s 55 goals this season, and their terrible defence should be exploited by a Cardiff team who, while they’ve not been prolific in front of goal, have managed to find some goals recently. We think that the Bluebirds will hit at least a couple against the Posh.

But will Peterborough have it in them to mount any offence? Quite simply, no. They’re the second-lowest scorers in the Championship and our opinion is that they’ll have very few chances, and won’t take any that do come their way.

After looking at the odds over at bet365, we’ve decided the best bet around is on Cardiff to win 3-0. It might seem a little risky, but we were persuaded by the generous odds, which are an impressive 14/1.

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United prediction: Cardiff City 3 Peterborough United 0 @ 14/1 with bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

See where you can stream Cardiff City vs Peterborough United live.

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting tips

bet365 often have fantastic boosted odds on some markets, so we always check this before placing a bet. Luckily for anyone looking to bet on Cardiff City vs Peterborough United, there are some great boosted prices.

You’ll be able to get enhanced odds on the overall result and several other things, but the market that’s taken our interest is the half time/full time one. This is because the price on Cardiff/Cardiff has been boosted from an unappealing 15/8, up to a far more attractive 21/10.

We think that the stronger of the two teams, confidence further buoyed by home advantage, will come out of the traps quickly, and should put at least one past Peterborough in the first 45 minutes. They should also be able to exploit the Posh’s weak defence when the game opens up in the second half.

So, our second Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting tip is for Cardiff to be winning at both half time and full time, a bet that has enhanced odds of 21/10.

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting tips: Cardiff/Cardiff @ 21/10 with bet365.

Find the best free bets for Cardiff City vs Peterborough United.

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United City odds

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United Match Odds

Cardiff City @ 4/5 with bet365

Draw @ 11/4 with bet365

Peterborough United @ 10/3 with bet365

Tottenham vs Southampton Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Cardiff City vs Peterborough United free bet

You'll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all Championship matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: