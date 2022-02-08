Countries
Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting offers: Championship free bets

PETERBOROUGH UNITED, currently sat in the relegation zone, visit fellow strugglers Cardiff City on Wednesday, with both teams in need to a valuable three points.

Are you looking for Cardiff City vs Peterborough United free bets? If so, you’re on the right page. We’ve collated the very best free bets to claim before this Championship match and listed them below.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
9.8
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.7
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.6
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.6
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
9.6
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

How to claim Cardiff City vs Peterborough United free bets

Claiming the Championship free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

  • Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below
  • Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer
  • Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address
  • Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook
  • Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

bet365 Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits

Visit bet365 using the link below and you’ll be able to claim a fantastic Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting offer. Just deposit and wager £10 at the site and you’ll receive £50 in bet credits to use throughout the sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim the £60 bet365 Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting offer

Betfred Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses

There’s also a great Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting offer available at Betfred. Just head over to the site and make £10 worth of bets on sport. You’ll then get £60 in bonuses, with £20 of them coming in the form of free spins.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Grab £60 in bonuses at Betfred today

Bet UK Cardiff City vs Peterborough United free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

You’ll be able to grab a free bets bonus over at Bet UK worth £30. Head over to the site using our link below and then stake £10 on odds of 1/2 or higher. The free bets will then be added to your sportsbook account.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

Grab your £30 Bet UK Cardiff City vs Peterborough United free bets

LiveScore Bet Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

There’s also a fantastic bonus for new customers over at LiveScore Bet. Use the link below to navigate to the site and then place a £10 bet. You’ll then get £20 in free bets to use throughout the sportsbook, including on Cardiff City vs Peterborough United.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your £20 LiveScore Bet Cardiff City vs Peterborough United free bets

Bet Storm Cardiff City vs Peterborough United free bets promotion: Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Make your way to Bet Storm and you’ll be able to claim a free bet bonus. You just have to deposit and wager £10 at the site, and after, you’ll receive a £10 free bet to use at the Bet Storm sportsbook.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Claim the Bet Storm Cardiff City vs Peterborough United free bet

