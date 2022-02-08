Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting offers: Championship free bets

PETERBOROUGH UNITED, currently sat in the relegation zone, visit fellow strugglers Cardiff City on Wednesday, with both teams in need to a valuable three points.

Are you looking for Cardiff City vs Peterborough United free bets? If so, you’re on the right page. We’ve collated the very best free bets to claim before this Championship match and listed them below.

See where you can stream Cardiff City vs Peterborough United.

How to claim Cardiff City vs Peterborough United free bets

Claiming the Championship free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

bet365 Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits

Visit bet365 using the link below and you’ll be able to claim a fantastic Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting offer. Just deposit and wager £10 at the site and you’ll receive £50 in bet credits to use throughout the sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim the £60 bet365 Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting offer

See our Cardiff City vs Peterborough United predictions.

Betfred Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses

There’s also a great Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting offer available at Betfred. Just head over to the site and make £10 worth of bets on sport. You’ll then get £60 in bonuses, with £20 of them coming in the form of free spins.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Grab £60 in bonuses at Betfred today

Bet UK Cardiff City vs Peterborough United free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

You’ll be able to grab a free bets bonus over at Bet UK worth £30. Head over to the site using our link below and then stake £10 on odds of 1/2 or higher. The free bets will then be added to your sportsbook account.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

LiveScore Bet Cardiff City vs Peterborough United betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

There’s also a fantastic bonus for new customers over at LiveScore Bet. Use the link below to navigate to the site and then place a £10 bet. You’ll then get £20 in free bets to use throughout the sportsbook, including on Cardiff City vs Peterborough United.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your £20 LiveScore Bet Cardiff City vs Peterborough United free bets

Bet Storm Cardiff City vs Peterborough United free bets promotion: Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Make your way to Bet Storm and you’ll be able to claim a free bet bonus. You just have to deposit and wager £10 at the site, and after, you’ll receive a £10 free bet to use at the Bet Storm sportsbook.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Claim the Bet Storm Cardiff City vs Peterborough United free bet