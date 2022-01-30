Canada vs USA live stream
If you’re looking to follow the World Cup qualifier between Canada vs USA, then Bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Bet365 and watch their Canada vs USA live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join Bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Join Bet365 and follow Canada vs USA
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Canada vs USA Preview
- Check out the best Canada vs USA betting offers
- Check out our Canada vs USA prediction
When does Canada vs USA kick-off?
The World Cup qualifier clash between Canada vs USA kicks off at 20:05 pm BST, on the 30th of January, at Tim Hortons Field.
Join Bet365 and follow Canada vs USA
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Canada vs USA Team News
Canada team news
USA team news
USA predicted line-up vs Canada: Turner; Yedlin, Zimmerman, M. Robinson, A. Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Aaronson; Weah, Zardes, Pulisic
Join Bet365 and follow Canada vs USA