Canada will be looking to pick up a home win when they take on the United States in the World Cup qualifiers this Sunday.

Canada vs USA live stream

Canada vs USA Preview

Canada are coming into this game on the back of four consecutive wins and they will be fairly confident of picking up all three points here. Meanwhile, the United States have also picked up four wins from their last six World Cup qualifiers and this should be an evenly matched contest. In terms of performances, Canada have been far more assured in recent weeks and the United States will have to step up in order to grind out all three points here. Check out the best Canada vs USA betting offers

When does Canada vs USA kick-off?

The World Cup qualifier clash between Canada vs USA kicks off at 20:05 pm BST, on the 30th of January, at Tim Hortons Field.

Canada vs USA Team News

Canada team news

Canada will be without the services of Samuel Piette, Steven Eustaquio and Alphonso Davies because of injuries. Canada predicted line-up vs USA: Borjan; K. Miller, Vitoria, Henry, Johnston; Adekugbe, Osorio; Laryea, Fraser, Buchanan; David

USA team news

The United States do not have any notable injury concerns ahead of the matchup against Canada.

USA predicted line-up vs Canada: Turner; Yedlin, Zimmerman, M. Robinson, A. Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Aaronson; Weah, Zardes, Pulisic

