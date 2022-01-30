Countries
Home News canada vs usa prediction world cup qualifiers betting tips odds and free bet

Canada vs USA prediction: World Cup Qualifiers betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

45 seconds ago

on

alphonso davies
Canada will be looking to pick up a win against the United States when the two sides meet in the World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.
 

Match Info Date: 30th January 2022

Kick-off: 20:05 pm BST, Tim Hortons Field.

Canada vs USA Prediction

Canada are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Honduras and they have been quite impressive in their recent outings.
 
The home side are currently unbeaten in their last six qualifiers and they will be confident of picking up all three points here.
 
Meanwhile, the United States have failed to win two of their last five World Cup qualifiers and they will have to improve in order to grind out a positive result here.
 
The USA coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over El Salvador and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and produce a match-winning performance here.
 

Canada vs USA prediction: Canada 2-1 USA @25/2 with Bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Canada vs USA Betting Tips

Canada are unbeaten in the World Cup qualifiers in their last six outings. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
 
The United States have picked up four wins and a draw in their last five matches across all competitions. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here.
 

Canada vs USA betting tip: Get Canada to win at 19/10.

Canada vs USA Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Canada vs USA from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Canada: 19/10 with Bet365

Draw: 15/8 with Bet365

USA: 6/4 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/8 with Bet365

Under: 8/15 with Bet365

