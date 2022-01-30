Canada vs USA Prediction

Canada are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Honduras and they have been quite impressive in their recent outings.

The home side are currently unbeaten in their last six qualifiers and they will be confident of picking up all three points here.

Meanwhile, the United States have failed to win two of their last five World Cup qualifiers and they will have to improve in order to grind out a positive result here.

The USA coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over El Salvador and it remains to be seen whether they can step up and produce a match-winning performance here.