Can Bol Bol earn more playing time in Phoenix’s stretch run of the 2023-24 season?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
3 min read
At 34-24 this season, the Phoenix Suns are fighting to stay as a top-six seed in the Western Conference. The Suns have established players on their roster and are trying to compete for an NBA title. It’s their first season under head coach Frank Vogel and he’s found the lineups that work best for Phoenix. That’s why they are 10 games above .500 with 24 left in the 2023-24 regular season. 

For most of the season, Vogel has used PF Bol Bol sparingly. The 24-year-old had a breakout season with the Magic in 2022-23. However, he left Orlando and signed with the Suns this offseason. In his past two games. Bol has given the Suns solid production. Has he done enough to earn more playing time in the stretch run of Phoenix’s season?

Bol Bol has been buried in the depth chart for the Suns for most of the 2023-24 season


In 2022-23, Bol Bol played in 70 of Orlando’s 82 games and made 33 starts. He averaged a career-high (9.4) points, (5.8) rebounds, and (1.2) blocks per game. It was the first time in his NBA career that he was given real minutes and a chance to prove himself each night. That has not been the case for the big man in 2923-24. Bol has played in 20 of Phoenix’s 58 games this season and has zero starts.

However, Bol has played well in his last two games and could deserve a bigger role. He’s played in eight of their last nine games after missing 11 straight before that. Vogel has used Bol in the rotation as of late and he’s made the most of his minutes. Two games ago, Bol had 25 points, 14 points, one steal, and one block for the Suns. Phoenix won’t get that production from him every night but is reassuring to Vogel that he knows he can turn to Bol if needed.


While Bol has been used sparingly in the regular season, he could be a massive factor for the playoffs. It’s all hands on deck for the postseason and Bol will surely be used. He can come into the game and give Phoenix quality minutes off the bench. They’re not asking him to take over the game. We’ll have to see just how much head coach Frank Vogel plays Bol in the final 24 games of the regular season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
