NFL

Cam Newton Thinks His Dreadlocks Are Keeping Him Out Of NFL

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz clt js panthers bucs 44
rsz clt js panthers bucs 44

Cam Newton has been trying to get back into the NFL for a couple of years now, and he apparently thinks that his appearance is what is keeping teams in the league away.

The former MVP was one of the most dominant forces in the league back in 2015. Newton led his Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 record and an appearance in the Super Bowl. But his performance began to suffer as his numbers dropped in the following years, and he struggled to lock down a starting job late in his career.

Cam Newton Says His Looks Are A Reason He Doesn’t Have A Job

After leaving the Panthers, he started 15 games for the New England Patriots and threw for 8 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It looked as though the rumors may have been true about the loss of velocity on his passes and his inability to consistently hit receivers.

An unsuccessful return to Carolina was the last action that Newton saw in an NFL uniform, leading his team to an 0-5 record in 5 starts.

He has attempted to get his name back at the top of the league’s free agent pool. In March, Newton released a video of him wondering why “randoms keep getting jobs”, and announced that he would be working out at Auburn’s Pro Day (an odd move in itself for a former NFL MVP). That Pro Day didn’t do much to impress scouts around the league, according to reports.

But instead of his deteriorating play, Cam Newton has turned to his appearance, most specifically his dreadlocks, as a potential reason why he doesn’t have a job.

On The Undefined Podcast hosted by Josina Anderson, Newton alluded to the troubles with his hair.

“People have hinted towards to say like, ‘Cam, we want you to go back to the 2015 clean-cut Cam. But that was a different me. Right now, where I’m at, it’s about embracing who I am.”

Anderson asks him if there are any teams in specific that may have given him the cold shoulder due to his unorthodox hairstyle. While he didn’t call out any names, Newton did say that there were “hints at it”.

“Cam, you scarin’ people the way you look.’ And I would say, yo, like I’m not gonna name names, but there’s other quarterbacks that’s in the league that don’t look like me, but they got long hair. They don’t scare them, do they?”

There were plenty of teams that became quarterback hungry in 2022 due to a rash of injuries to players at the position around the league. No one ever called Cam Newton to ask him about his services, and another year on the shelf won’t do him any good when staking his case for getting back into the league.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz greg hardy sits on bench as member of carolina panthers
NFL

LATEST Former NFL Player Greg Hardy Is Apparently Working At Walmart

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
rsz 13191989 042823 wtvd panthers take young first overall travon ampkg vid
NFL
Report: Andy Dalton Is Panthers Starter Until Bryce Young Is Ready
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

The Carolina Panthers traded away a handful of current and future assets in order to acquire the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft. But it looks like their prized…

rsz g4zb65tuzts2dltouvrr
NFL
Construction Of Buffalo Bills New Stadium To Begin Immediately
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 4 2023

The Buffalo Bills have been in talks with Erie County about building a new stadium, and it was announced on Thursday that construction will begin immediately. The Bills have been…

patrick mahomes jackson mahomes 7484dfddda734f39a9f5140679762598
NFL
Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 3 2023
cameronliss
NFL
Meet Cameron Liss: The Ambitious Girlfriend of New LA Rams QB Stetson Bennett
Author image David Evans  •  May 3 2023
charbonnetAP
NFL
Running Back Competition Brewing For The Seattle Seahawks
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 2 2023
i
NFL
Henry Ruggs To Plead Guilty In Fatal DUI Case
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 2 2023
Arrow to top