Last month, it was reported that Miami’s Caleb Martin was expected to opt out of his player option in 2024-25. The 28-year-old was set to hit the market as a free agent. In three seasons with the Heat, Martin proved to be a key roleplayer and was battle-tested in the playoffs.

The former undrafted player has had a solid career through five seasons and wanted to take his talents to another team. This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers added talent through free agency with players like Paul George, and Andre Drummond. Over the weekend, the Sixers added another valuable free agent to their roster. Caleb Martin signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the 76ers.

What can Caleb Martin bring to the 76ers next season?

Caleb Martin reportedly turned down a five-year, $65 million offer from the Heat a week ago, and has now signed with the Sixers for four years at $32 million, per @flasportsbuzz pic.twitter.com/O8bOjFE6hK — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 6, 2024



To start his NBA career, Caleb Martin went undrafted out of Nevada and eventually signed with the Charlotte Hornets for two seasons. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Martin signed a three-year, $20 million deal with the Miami Heat. The 28-year-old played three seasons with the Heat and was one of their key role players. Martin played in 195 regular season games and made 84 starts. He averaged (9.6) points, (4.4) rebounds, and (1.7) assists per game. In the playoffs, Martin increased his production for Miami.

Martin played in 45 postseason games and made nine starts for the Heat. His best playoff campaign was in 2022-23 when the Heat made a surprise run to the NBA Finals. In 23 games, Martin averaged (12.7) points, (5.4) rebounds, and (1.6) assists per game. Miami wanted to keep Martin this offseason and he reportedly turned down a five-year, $65 million deal with Miami. Now, he’s a member of the 76ers and will be playing alongside some of the best players in the league.



ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Martin could be the Sixers’ starting PF next season. He would be in the starting playing alongside Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George. Martin has never been a full-time starter in the NBA and he may have his first chance to do that next season with Philly. The Sixers loaded up on talent this offseason in hopes of being able to compete with the Celtics in the East. Boston went 16-3 in the 2024 postseason en route to winning the NBA Finals. No team can be close to competing with them. The 76ers are testing their luck this offseason by signing Paul George and Caleb Martin.