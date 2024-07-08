NBA

Caleb Martin turned down a contract extension with the Heat to sign with the 76ers this offseason

Zach Wolpin
Last month, it was reported that Miami’s Caleb Martin was expected to opt out of his player option in 2024-25. The 28-year-old was set to hit the market as a free agent. In three seasons with the Heat, Martin proved to be a key roleplayer and was battle-tested in the playoffs. 

The former undrafted player has had a solid career through five seasons and wanted to take his talents to another team. This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers added talent through free agency with players like Paul George, and Andre Drummond. Over the weekend, the Sixers added another valuable free agent to their roster. Caleb Martin signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the 76ers.

What can Caleb Martin bring to the 76ers next season?


To start his NBA career, Caleb Martin went undrafted out of Nevada and eventually signed with the Charlotte Hornets for two seasons. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Martin signed a three-year, $20 million deal with the Miami Heat. The 28-year-old played three seasons with the Heat and was one of their key role players. Martin played in 195 regular season games and made 84 starts. He averaged (9.6) points, (4.4) rebounds, and (1.7) assists per game. In the playoffs, Martin increased his production for Miami.

Martin played in 45 postseason games and made nine starts for the Heat. His best playoff campaign was in 2022-23 when the Heat made a surprise run to the NBA Finals. In 23 games, Martin averaged (12.7) points, (5.4) rebounds, and (1.6) assists per game. Miami wanted to keep Martin this offseason and he reportedly turned down a five-year, $65 million deal with Miami. Now, he’s a member of the 76ers and will be playing alongside some of the best players in the league.


ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Martin could be the Sixers’ starting PF next season.  He would be in the starting playing alongside Tyrese  Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George. Martin has never been a full-time starter in the NBA and he may have his first chance to do that next season with Philly. The Sixers loaded up on talent this offseason in hopes of being able to compete with the Celtics in the East. Boston went 16-3 in the 2024 postseason en route to winning the NBA Finals. No team can be close to competing with them. The 76ers are testing their luck this offseason by signing Paul George and Caleb Martin.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

