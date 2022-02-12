Cadiz vs Celta Vigo live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Cadiz faces an impressive Celta Vigo team in a critical match at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday, as Spanish football returns to the fold with another round of La Liga matches.

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Live Stream

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Preview

Cadiz is currently in 18th place in the league rankings and is at risk of relegation this season. The hosts were defeated 2-1 by Mallorca last weekend and will have to fight hard to avoid a repeat performance in this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, is now ranked 10th in La Liga and has shown signs of improvement following a poor start to the season. The Galician giants defeated Rayo Vallecano by a convincing 2-0 scoreline in their previous match and will try to repeat the same this weekend.

When does Cadiz vs Celta Vigo kick-off?

The Cadiz vs Celta Vigo will kick off at 18:00 on 12th February 2022 at Nuevo Mirandilla.

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Team News

Cadiz Team News

Due to injury, Cadiz will be without Fali Jimenez this weekend, but the home side is otherwise in good form, with Anthony Lozano back in action after a ban.

Cadiz possible starting lineup:

Ledesma; Iza, Chust, Haroyan, Espino; Alejo, Fernandez, Alcaraz, Sanchez; Negredo, Perez

Celta Vigo Team News

Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Coudet has no fitness concerns going into this match because he has a perfectly healthy roster to pick from.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Mallo, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan; Beltran; Mendez, Suarez, Cervi; Aspas, Mina

