Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipines
Home News burnley vs tottenham hotspur live stream kick off time and prediction premier league preview

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, kick off time and prediction – Premier League preview

Updated

1 hour ago

on

888sport enhanced Chelsea vs tottenham odds Harry Kane

Fresh off a huge win against Manchester City and within touching distance of the top four, Tottenham Hotspur travel to relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday, and you can find out how to stream the match LIVE and get our free betting prediction for the game below. 

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream — Premier League

If you want to follow the Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League clash online, sign up with bet365 to listen to a LIVE audio stream and view all the latest stats via the site’s live betting interface.

All you need to do is register a new betting account. It’s easy to do – just follow the simple instructions below.

  • Click here to sign up to bet365
  • Complete the simple sign up process and create an account
  • Deposit any amount to make sure your account is funded
  • View the Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Top five football betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites with great sign up offers.

  1. bet365 – Best for football betting markets
  2. Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
  3. BetUK – New betting site with excellent welcome offer
  4. LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
  5. 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches/li>

When does Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur kick off?

The Premier League clash between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, 22nd February, at Turf Moor, Burnley.

What TV channel is Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur on?

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League will NOT be shown on TV due to a broadcast clash with network coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

You can, however, follow the match in its entirety over at bet365 courtesy of the site’s live audio commentary and betting interface, with both features enabling viewers to keep track of all the action and the main stats while the game unfolds.

Just click the link below to register an account with bet365 today, and be sure to take advantage of bet365’s £50 in free bets welcome offer when you sign up.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction – Premier League preview

Spurs’ boss, Antonio Conte put his tactical nous to absolutely perfect use against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City last Saturday. The Italian set his Tottenham side up to play on the counter, with Harry Kane dropping deep to ping passes out to the flanks, Heung Min Son running the channels, and new signing from Juventus, Dejan Kulusevski, putting in some shift during the transitions.

Conte’s plan worked perfectly. Harry Kane scored twice in his best performance of the season, and Kulusevski grabbed his first goal for Spurs in a well-earned 3-2 away win for the London club, a win that breathed life back into the EPL title race to boot.

The three points came at a good time for Tottenham, too: prior to that, Conte’s men had lost three consecutive league games against Wolves, Southampton, and Chelsea, and it looked for a moment like Spurs would just fizzle out of the race for the top four.

This most recent result vs Manchester City should breathe new life into Spurs when they travel to Turf Moor on Wednesday. Most expect to see a commanding performance from Kane and co. up against a Burnley side that’s 19th in the Premier League having amassed just 17 points from 22 games.

Burnley’s recent form hasn’t been great either, but Sean Dyche’s team did play very well against high-flying Brighton last weekend, putting in their best performance of the season so far in a 3-0 win. Goals from new signing Wout Weghorst and further strikes from Josh Brownhill and Aaron Lennon were enough to sink the Seagulls on their home patch.

But, results prior to that weren’t so great for Dyche’s men, who managed to pick up just three points from the five previous matches, and they’ll need to back on it as they were at the Amex to beat Conte’s Spurs.

For our money, we just don’t think an Antonio Conte-managed Tottenham will follow up last week’s huge -potentially season-defining- win against the league leaders with a poor display at Turf Moor. Previous incarnations of Spurs, maybe. But not with Conte at the helm.

We liked the look of Harry Kane’s two-goal performance at the Etihad, and we’re backing the Italian coach to get his tactics right again come Wednesday.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction: Burnley 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 @ 16/1 with bet365

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
8 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
9.8
Visit Site
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
9.7
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
9.7
Visit Site
Learn More
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
9.6
Read review
Visit Site
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
9.6
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
9.6
Visit Site
Learn More
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
9.6
Read review
Copied
Visit Site
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens