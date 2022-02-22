Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, kick off time and prediction – Premier League preview

Fresh off a huge win against Manchester City and within touching distance of the top four, Tottenham Hotspur travel to relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday, and you can find out how to stream the match LIVE and get our free betting prediction for the game below.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream — Premier League

When does Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur kick off?

The Premier League clash between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, 22nd February, at Turf Moor, Burnley.

What TV channel is Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur on?

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League will NOT be shown on TV due to a broadcast clash with network coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

You can, however, follow the match in its entirety over at bet365 courtesy of the site’s live audio commentary and betting interface, with both features enabling viewers to keep track of all the action and the main stats while the game unfolds.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction – Premier League preview

Spurs’ boss, Antonio Conte put his tactical nous to absolutely perfect use against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City last Saturday. The Italian set his Tottenham side up to play on the counter, with Harry Kane dropping deep to ping passes out to the flanks, Heung Min Son running the channels, and new signing from Juventus, Dejan Kulusevski, putting in some shift during the transitions.

Conte’s plan worked perfectly. Harry Kane scored twice in his best performance of the season, and Kulusevski grabbed his first goal for Spurs in a well-earned 3-2 away win for the London club, a win that breathed life back into the EPL title race to boot.

The three points came at a good time for Tottenham, too: prior to that, Conte’s men had lost three consecutive league games against Wolves, Southampton, and Chelsea, and it looked for a moment like Spurs would just fizzle out of the race for the top four.

This most recent result vs Manchester City should breathe new life into Spurs when they travel to Turf Moor on Wednesday. Most expect to see a commanding performance from Kane and co. up against a Burnley side that’s 19th in the Premier League having amassed just 17 points from 22 games.

Burnley’s recent form hasn’t been great either, but Sean Dyche’s team did play very well against high-flying Brighton last weekend, putting in their best performance of the season so far in a 3-0 win. Goals from new signing Wout Weghorst and further strikes from Josh Brownhill and Aaron Lennon were enough to sink the Seagulls on their home patch.

But, results prior to that weren’t so great for Dyche’s men, who managed to pick up just three points from the five previous matches, and they’ll need to back on it as they were at the Amex to beat Conte’s Spurs.

For our money, we just don’t think an Antonio Conte-managed Tottenham will follow up last week’s huge -potentially season-defining- win against the league leaders with a poor display at Turf Moor. Previous incarnations of Spurs, maybe. But not with Conte at the helm.

We liked the look of Harry Kane’s two-goal performance at the Etihad, and we’re backing the Italian coach to get his tactics right again come Wednesday.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction: Burnley 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 @ 16/1 with bet365