Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
- 20+ betting offers for all customers
- Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
- Great live streaming and mobile app
Debit cards
PayPal
PaysafeCard
Apple Pay
Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
- Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
- Superb deals on system bets
- Great bookie for football betting
Debit card
Skrill
Neteller
PaysafeCard
New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.
Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet
- Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
- Some 40 different sports you can bet on
- Comprehensive range of betting offers
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
PaysafeCard
Trustly
Apple Pay
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
- The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
- Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
- Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
Debit cards
PayPal
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
- BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
- Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
- Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £10 each way (£20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration.
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
- Betting platform of LiveScore service
- BOG and live streams of horse races
- Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
Debit cards
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Register before 23:59 9/04/21 and after 00.01 11/04/2021. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
- Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
- Strong in-play betting service
- Fun FIVES game free to play
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
Qualifying Bets must be made as a minimum £10 in one go and only the ‘win’ part of your bet will count, i.e. two £5 bets each-way (with a total stake of £10) will not be a Qualifying Bet, whereas with a £10 each-way bet (a total stake of £20), £10 would count and therefore would be a Qualifying Bet. If you make a Qualifying Bet, you may claim £20 in free bets, which will consist of two £10 free bet token(s) (“Free Bet Token/s”), subject to the requirements and restrictions applicable to Free Bet Tokens as set out below. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet. Minimum qualifying odds of 1/2 (decimal price 1.5); and if an accumulator or a multiple bet, has odds greater than 1/100 (decimal price 1.01) per selection.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- Newly launched UK bookmaker
- Range of payment methods to choose from
- Excellent selection of sports markets
Debit cards
PayPal
ecoPayz
MuchBetter
Trustly
PaysafeCard
Deposit of £10 and place bets to the value of £10 or more to get a £30 Free Bet. To get the offer you must activate your account from your registered email. One-time stake of £10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned. The bonus must be wagered 50 (fifty) times before a withdrawal can be made. Winnings from the free bet bonus will be capped at £20. To be eligible for the bonus you must register your account through this page.
Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur betting offers and free bets
If you want to bet on Burnley vs Tottenham at one of the best Premier League betting sites, take a look at our preferred picks on the list below:
- bet365 – Best for football betting markets
- Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
- BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
- LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
- 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches
Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur betting tips
Burnely have rediscovered some of their resiliency in recent weeks and, though performances haven’t always translated into three points, Sean Dyche will likely be pleased with the recent form shown by his team.
Draws against Arsenal, Manchester United, and Watford, to go alongside last week’s great 3-0 win away in Brighton means that Burnley have only lost once in the last five games, amassing a crucial six points for their survival bid in the process.
The Burnley defense, in particular, has been performing admirably, conceding just two goals in five matches, and those came in games against EPL giants Man U and Liverpool, meaning that like those top sides before them, Spurs will have to work hard to emerge from Turf Moor with a win.
But, if the Spurs team that bested Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad last week turns up, we’re confident of Conte’s men getting a result.
Against Manchester City, Spurs played on the counter, and fans were treated to some fine performances from the likes of Harry Kane (2 goals), Heung-Min Son (2 assists), while new loan signings from Juventus, Dejan Kulusevsk (1 goal), and Rodrigo Bentancur put in fantastic showings, too.
With the new signings gelling quickly and Kane now back to his best, it looks as though Tottenham’s Italian boss has finally found the formula he was after.
As a result, we’re backing Spurs to vanquish that poor run of three league losses by doubling down on the City result with a big performance at Turf Moor, a stadium in which Tottenham have taken seven points from their past three visits.
Using the excellent Bet Builder tool at bet365, it’s possible to wager on Tottenham to win with Harry Kane to score at any time at the enticing odds of 7/5, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £24.00 should our prediction be proved correct.
Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur betting tip: Tottenham to win & Harry Kane to score at any time @ 7/5 at bet365
Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur odds: Spurs favourites to win at Turf Moor
Spurs are the odds-on favourites at 3/4, while Burnley can be backed as underdogs at 7/2. The draw is 14/5 at bet365.
Odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Burnley
|7/2
|Draw
|14/5
|Spurs
|3/4
Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur team news
Burnley team news vs Tottenham
The Clarets have injury concerns over the blossoming strike partnership of Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet. Weghorst (knee) and Cornet (achilles) will both need to undergo a late fitness test later this afternoon. But Sean Dyche is confident of having at least one of his forwards available.
Meanwhile, injured trio Charlie Taylor (ankle) and James Tarkowski, and Ashley Westwood (both COVID) will join Cornet and Weghorst in a late fitness test at Turf Moor prior to the game.
Burnley predicted XI
Pope; Roberts, Collins, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil; Weghorst, Cornet
Tottenham team news vs Burnley
Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) remain on the sidelines for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur, while wing-back Sergio Regullion is also set to stay home in London after contracting COVID.
Other than that, such was the performance, expect to see Conte name an unchanged starting XI to the one that began the game against Manchester City.
Tottenham predicted XI
Lloris; Dier, Romero, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur last five results
Burnley last five results: DDDLW
- 19/02/22 PL Brighton 0 Burnley 3
- 13/02/22 PL Burnley 0 Liverpool 1
- 08/02/22 PL Burnley 1 Manchester United 1
- 05/02/22 PL Burnley 0 Watford 0
- 23/01/22 PL Arsenal 0 Burnley 0
Key: PL Premier League
Tottenham last five results: LWLLW
- 19/02/22 PL Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3
- 13/02/22 PL Tottenham Hotspur 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2
- 09/02/22 PL Tottenham Hotspur 2 Southampton 3
- 05/01/22 FC Tottenham Hotspur 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- 23/01/22 PL Chelsea 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Key: PL – Premier League; FC – FA Cup
Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur H2H record
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
- 20+ betting offers for all customers
- Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
- Great live streaming and mobile app
Debit cards
PayPal
PaysafeCard
Apple Pay
Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
- Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
- Superb deals on system bets
- Great bookie for football betting
Debit card
Skrill
Neteller
PaysafeCard
New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.
Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet
- Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
- Some 40 different sports you can bet on
- Comprehensive range of betting offers
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
PaysafeCard
Trustly
Apple Pay
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
- The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
- Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
- Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
Debit cards
PayPal
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
- BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
- Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
- Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £10 each way (£20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration.
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
- Betting platform of LiveScore service
- BOG and live streams of horse races
- Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
Debit cards
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Register before 23:59 9/04/21 and after 00.01 11/04/2021. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet.
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
- Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
- Strong in-play betting service
- Fun FIVES game free to play
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
Qualifying Bets must be made as a minimum £10 in one go and only the ‘win’ part of your bet will count, i.e. two £5 bets each-way (with a total stake of £10) will not be a Qualifying Bet, whereas with a £10 each-way bet (a total stake of £20), £10 would count and therefore would be a Qualifying Bet. If you make a Qualifying Bet, you may claim £20 in free bets, which will consist of two £10 free bet token(s) (“Free Bet Token/s”), subject to the requirements and restrictions applicable to Free Bet Tokens as set out below. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet. Minimum qualifying odds of 1/2 (decimal price 1.5); and if an accumulator or a multiple bet, has odds greater than 1/100 (decimal price 1.01) per selection.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- Newly launched UK bookmaker
- Range of payment methods to choose from
- Excellent selection of sports markets
Debit cards
PayPal
ecoPayz
MuchBetter
Trustly
PaysafeCard
Deposit of £10 and place bets to the value of £10 or more to get a £30 Free Bet. To get the offer you must activate your account from your registered email. One-time stake of £10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned. The bonus must be wagered 50 (fifty) times before a withdrawal can be made. Winnings from the free bet bonus will be capped at £20. To be eligible for the bonus you must register your account through this page.