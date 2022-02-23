Countries
Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Updated

3 hours ago

on

fbl eng pr tottenham west brom 5 e1614005705846
Burnley face Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League match at Turf Moor tonight and we have a selection of the best betting offers available for the big game.
Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur betting offers & free bets
Here are the best Burnley vs Tottenham betting offers and free bets available to claim by clicking the link below.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

  • 20+ betting offers for all customers
  • Ace welcome bonus for new sign-ups
  • Great live streaming and mobile app
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

  • Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
  • Superb deals on system bets
  • Great bookie for football betting
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet

  • Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
  • Some 40 different sports you can bet on
  • Comprehensive range of betting offers
*New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Mobile only. First single bet only. Max stake £/€10. Available from 8am 25/11/21 until 16:30pm 28/11/21 or until customers first bet is placed. Customers can place one bet on the Chelsea v Man United Special only. One bet per customer, household and IP address only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

  • The best new UK bookmaker in 2021
  • Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
  • Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

  • BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
  • Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
  • Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
#1 TRUSTED UK BOOKIE

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Betting platform of LiveScore service
  • BOG and live streams of horse races
  • Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

  • Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
  • Strong in-play betting service
  • Fun FIVES game free to play
*New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

  • Newly launched UK bookmaker
  • Range of payment methods to choose from
  • Excellent selection of sports markets
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur betting offers and free bets

If you want to bet on Burnley vs Tottenham at one of the best Premier League betting sites, take a look at our preferred picks on the list below:

  1. bet365 – Best for football betting markets
  2. Betfred – Great quality of live football streams
  3. BetUK – New betting site with an excellent welcome offer
  4. LiveScore Bet – Great for football Bet Builders
  5. 888sport – Great enhanced odds on daily football matches

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur betting tips 

Burnely have rediscovered some of their resiliency in recent weeks and, though performances haven’t always translated into three points, Sean Dyche will likely be pleased with the recent form shown by his team.

Draws against Arsenal, Manchester United, and Watford, to go alongside last week’s great 3-0 win away in Brighton means that Burnley have only lost once in the last five games, amassing a crucial six points for their survival bid in the process.

The Burnley defense, in particular, has been performing admirably, conceding just two goals in five matches, and those came in games against EPL giants Man U and Liverpool, meaning that like those top sides before them, Spurs will have to work hard to emerge from Turf Moor with a win.

But, if the Spurs team that bested Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad last week turns up, we’re confident of Conte’s men getting a result.

Against Manchester City, Spurs played on the counter, and fans were treated to some fine performances from the likes of Harry Kane (2 goals), Heung-Min Son (2 assists), while new loan signings from Juventus, Dejan Kulusevsk (1 goal), and Rodrigo Bentancur put in fantastic showings, too.

With the new signings gelling quickly and Kane now back to his best, it looks as though Tottenham’s Italian boss has finally found the formula he was after.

As a result, we’re backing Spurs to vanquish that poor run of three league losses by doubling down on the City result with a big performance at Turf Moor, a stadium in which Tottenham have taken seven points from their past three visits.

Using the excellent Bet Builder tool at bet365, it’s possible to wager on Tottenham to win with Harry Kane to score at any time at the enticing odds of 7/5, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £24.00 should our prediction be proved correct.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur betting tip: Tottenham to win & Harry Kane to score at any time @ 7/5 at bet365

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur odds: Spurs favourites to win at Turf Moor

Spurs are the odds-on favourites at 3/4, while Burnley can be backed as underdogs at 7/2. The draw is 14/5 at bet365.

Odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Burnley 7/2 Bet365 logo
Draw 14/5 Bet365 logo
Spurs 3/4 Bet365 logo

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur team news

Burnley team news vs Tottenham

The Clarets have injury concerns over the blossoming strike partnership of Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet. Weghorst (knee) and Cornet (achilles) will both need to undergo a late fitness test later this afternoon. But Sean Dyche is confident of having at least one of his forwards available.

Meanwhile, injured trio Charlie Taylor (ankle) and James Tarkowski, and Ashley Westwood (both COVID) will join Cornet and Weghorst in a late fitness test at Turf Moor prior to the game.

Burnley predicted XI

Pope; Roberts, Collins, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil; Weghorst, Cornet

Tottenham team news vs Burnley

Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) remain on the sidelines for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur, while wing-back Sergio Regullion is also set to stay home in London after contracting COVID.

Other than that, such was the performance, expect to see Conte name an unchanged starting XI to the one that began the game against Manchester City.

Tottenham predicted XI

Lloris; Dier, Romero, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur last five results

Burnley last five results: DDDLW

  • 19/02/22 PL Brighton 0 Burnley 3
  • 13/02/22 PL Burnley 0 Liverpool 1
  • 08/02/22 PL Burnley 1 Manchester United 1
  • 05/02/22 PL Burnley 0 Watford 0
  • 23/01/22 PL Arsenal 0 Burnley 0

Key: PL Premier League

Tottenham last five results: LWLLW

  • 19/02/22 PL Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3
  • 13/02/22 PL Tottenham Hotspur 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2
  • 09/02/22 PL Tottenham Hotspur 2 Southampton 3
  • 05/01/22 FC Tottenham Hotspur 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • 23/01/22 PL Chelsea 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Key: PL – Premier League; FC – FA Cup

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur H2H record 

Burnley wins: 4
Spurs wins: 13
Draws: 4
