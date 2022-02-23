Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur betting offers, free bets and betting tips

Burnley face Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League match at Turf Moor tonight and we have a selection of the best betting offers available for the big game.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur betting tips

Burnely have rediscovered some of their resiliency in recent weeks and, though performances haven’t always translated into three points, Sean Dyche will likely be pleased with the recent form shown by his team.

Draws against Arsenal, Manchester United, and Watford, to go alongside last week’s great 3-0 win away in Brighton means that Burnley have only lost once in the last five games, amassing a crucial six points for their survival bid in the process.

The Burnley defense, in particular, has been performing admirably, conceding just two goals in five matches, and those came in games against EPL giants Man U and Liverpool, meaning that like those top sides before them, Spurs will have to work hard to emerge from Turf Moor with a win.

But, if the Spurs team that bested Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad last week turns up, we’re confident of Conte’s men getting a result.

Against Manchester City, Spurs played on the counter, and fans were treated to some fine performances from the likes of Harry Kane (2 goals), Heung-Min Son (2 assists), while new loan signings from Juventus, Dejan Kulusevsk (1 goal), and Rodrigo Bentancur put in fantastic showings, too.

With the new signings gelling quickly and Kane now back to his best, it looks as though Tottenham’s Italian boss has finally found the formula he was after.

As a result, we’re backing Spurs to vanquish that poor run of three league losses by doubling down on the City result with a big performance at Turf Moor, a stadium in which Tottenham have taken seven points from their past three visits.

Using the excellent Bet Builder tool at bet365, it’s possible to wager on Tottenham to win with Harry Kane to score at any time at the enticing odds of 7/5, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £24.00 should our prediction be proved correct.

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur betting tip: Tottenham to win & Harry Kane to score at any time @ 7/5 at bet365

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur odds: Spurs favourites to win at Turf Moor

Spurs are the odds-on favourites at 3/4, while Burnley can be backed as underdogs at 7/2. The draw is 14/5 at bet365.

Odds correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur team news

Burnley team news vs Tottenham

The Clarets have injury concerns over the blossoming strike partnership of Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet. Weghorst (knee) and Cornet (achilles) will both need to undergo a late fitness test later this afternoon. But Sean Dyche is confident of having at least one of his forwards available.

Meanwhile, injured trio Charlie Taylor (ankle) and James Tarkowski, and Ashley Westwood (both COVID) will join Cornet and Weghorst in a late fitness test at Turf Moor prior to the game.

Burnley predicted XI

Pope; Roberts, Collins, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil; Weghorst, Cornet

Tottenham team news vs Burnley

Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) remain on the sidelines for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur, while wing-back Sergio Regullion is also set to stay home in London after contracting COVID.

Other than that, such was the performance, expect to see Conte name an unchanged starting XI to the one that began the game against Manchester City.

Tottenham predicted XI

Lloris; Dier, Romero, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur last five results

Burnley last five results: DDDLW

19/02/22 PL Brighton 0 Burnley 3

13/02/22 PL Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

08/02/22 PL Burnley 1 Manchester United 1

05/02/22 PL Burnley 0 Watford 0

23/01/22 PL Arsenal 0 Burnley 0

Key: PL Premier League

Tottenham last five results: LWLLW

19/02/22 PL Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3

13/02/22 PL Tottenham Hotspur 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2

09/02/22 PL Tottenham Hotspur 2 Southampton 3

05/01/22 FC Tottenham Hotspur 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

23/01/22 PL Chelsea 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Key: PL – Premier League; FC – FA Cup

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur H2H record

Burnley wins: 4

Spurs wins: 13

Draws: 4