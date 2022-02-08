Manchester United will be looking to continue their winning run when they take on Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday night.
Match Info Date: 8th February 2022
Kick-off: 20:00 pm BST, Turf Moor.
Burnley vs Manchester United Prediction
The Red Devils are coming into this contest on the back of two consecutive wins over West Ham United and Brentford. The visitors will be confident of grinding out all three points here.
Meanwhile, Burnley have failed to win their last six league matches and they are at the bottom of the Premier League table. The Clarets will be desperate to turn things around and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a memorable win at home.
Burnley vs Manchester United Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Manchester United @ 41/5 with Bet365.
Burnley vs Manchester United Betting Tips
Manchester United are undefeated in 35 of their last 37 Premier League matches away from home. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points.
Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in their last six away matches against Burnley. Bet on the visitors to win with a clean sheet.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Burnley vs Manchester United betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 9/10.
Burnley vs Manchester United Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Burnley vs Manchester United from Bet365:
Match-winner:
Burnley: 9/2 with Bet365
Draw: 3/1 with Bet365
Manchester United: 8/13 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 9/10 with Bet365
Under: 42/41 with Bet365
