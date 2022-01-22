Burkina Faso vs Gabon live stream: AFCON preview, what time is kick off and team news

BURKINA FASO take on Gabon in the first round of 16 match of the Africa Cup of Nations, with the winners drawn to play Nigeria or Tunisia next.

Burkina Faso vs Gabon live stream

Burkina Faso vs Gabon preview

This is the first of the round of 16 knockout matches at the Africa Cup of Nations, and also one of the least glamourous. Not many would have known much about Burkina Faso and Gabon before the tournament, which makes this a fascinating match for gamblers and football fans alike.

Burkina Faso come in as the favourites, having finished second in Group A, behind Cameroon. Their sole victory in the group stage was a win over Cape Verde. They lost to Cameroon and drew 1-1 with Ethiopia. However, perhaps more notable is the fact that they beat Gabon 3-0 in a friendly before the start of the tournament.

Gabon’s place in the knockout stage is impressive, as they came through a pretty tough group. They beat Comoros 1-0 in their first match, then managed highly credible draws against Ghana and Morocco, two big names in African football.

Looking at the head-to-head record between these two teams, you’ll see that Gabon have been far more successful. However, Burkina Faso, with their stronger lineup, are the team most fancy to triumph in this encounter.

When does Burkina Faso vs Gabon kick off?

Burkina Faso vs Gabon kicks off at 16:00 GMT on Sunday 23rd January at Limbe Stadium, Limbe.

Burkina Faso vs Gabon team news

Burkina Faso team news

Soumaila Ouattara could return after being absent with Covid, as could Saïdou Simporé. It’s unknown whether Hervé Koffe, the number one keeper in the squad, will be ready to return after contracting Covid. Should he remain out, Farid Ouédraogo will continue in goal.

Burkina Faso possible starting lineup:

Ouédraogo, Kaboré, E Tapsoba, Dayo, Yago, Touré, Guira, Traoré, Sangaré, Bayala, A Tapsoba

Gabon team news

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina have both left the squad with injuries. Serge-Junior Martinsson Ngouali could return to the line-up after missing the draw with Morocco.

Gabon possible starting lineup:

Amonome, Palun, Ecuele Manga, Assoumou, Oyono, Junior, André Poko, Obiang, Kanga, Boupendza, Allevinah

