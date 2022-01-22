BURKINA FASO and Gabon weren’t fancied names when AFCON got underway, but both have managed to escape the group stages and now face each other in the first round of 16 meeting.

Burkina Faso go into the encounter as slight favourites, but that seems to mean nothing in a tournament so far full of surprises. Whichever team wins will progress to a match with either Nigeria or Tunisia.

Match Info

Date: Sunday, January 23rd

Kick-Off: 4:00pm GMT, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

Bet £10 Get £50 in bonuses with bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Find out where you can live stream Burkina Faso vs Gabon.

Burkina Faso vs Gabon predictions

As already stated, the odds on Burkina Faso vs Gabon are tight, showing bookies expect this to be a close game. Burkina Faso are the slight favourites, but Gabon will fancy their chances, having come through a tough group featuring both Morocco and Ghana, two big names in African football.

Both sides have weapons they could deploy, although Gabon have been hugely weakened by the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina. Their absence means that the Burkinabe team have the more threatening line-up, and they should be able to find the back of the net against their opponents.

However, Gabon will also sense that they can find a way through the Burkina-Faso defence. Jim Allevinah has already scored twice in the tournament, and represents Gabon’s best chance to get on the scoreboard.

Overall, we think that Burkina Faso will be too strong for Gabon, mainly thanks to Gabon missing their two star players. However, both sides could conceivably find the back of the net, which is why we’re betting on Burkina Faso to win with both teams to score.

Burkina Faso vs Gabon prediction: Burkina Faso to win and BTTS @ 6/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Grab your free bets at bet365 today

Burkina Faso vs Gabon betting tips

We think that Burkina Faso will get on the scoresheet a couple of times in this game, as their forward line should be too strong for Gabon’s defence to resist. However, Gabon have shown that they too can score in this tournament, even without superstar striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Because there’s the potential for a few goals in this game, we’d recommend looking at the total goals market, and bet365 have some decent odds there. A bet on over 3.5 goals looks good, especially with odds of 9/2, and certainly tempted us.

However, we’ve decided to play things a little safer with our Burkina Faso vs Gabon betting tip. We’d recommend having a bet on over 2.5 goals in the match, which has odds of 17/10.

Burkina Faso vs Gabon betting tips: Over 2.5 goals @ 17/10 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Head to bet365 today and claim your huge bonus

Claim your fantastic Burkina Faso vs Gabon free bets.

Burkina Faso vs Gabon odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Burkina Faso vs Gabon Betis Match Odds

Burkina Faso @ 31/20 with bet365

Draw @ 15/8 with bet365

Gabon @ 21/10 with bet365

Burkina Faso vs Gabon Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 17/10 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/9 with bet365

Burkina Faso vs Gabon free bet

You’ll be able to get £50 of free bets when you head over to bet365 and wager just £10 on sports.

Claim £50 in Free Bets by wagering £10 at bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and gives you a nice amount of bonus money to use at bet365, including free bets to use on all AFCON matches, as well as matches from leagues around the world.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: