Burkina Faso vs Gabon betting offers: Free bets for AFCON clash

BURKINA FASO and Gabon go head-to-head tomorrow in the first of the round of 16 matches in the Africa Cup of Nations.

On this page, we’re going to show you where to find the best Burkina Faso vs Gabon free bets and bonuses, all of which are exceptionally easy to claim.

How to claim Burkina Faso vs Gabon free bets

Claiming the AFCON free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

Betfred Burkina Faso vs Gabon betting offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses

Head over to Betfred today using the link below and you’ll be able to claim a superb bonus. Simply register using bonus code BETFRED60 and then make a qualifying £10 bet. You’ll then receive £60 worth of bonuses.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Grab £60 in bonuses at Betfred today

Check out our predictions for Burkina Faso vs Gabon.

bet365 Burkina Faso vs Gabon betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits

Make your way to bet365 using the link below and you’ll be able to claim their fantastic welcome bonus. All you need to do is wager £10 or more on a qualifying bet and you’ll then find £50 in bet credits in your account.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim the bet365 Burkina Faso vs Gabon betting offer

LiveScore Bet Burkina Faso vs Gabon betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

LiveScore Bet are offering a superb Burkina Faso vs Gabon betting offer. Just head to the site and sign up, before then making a £10 qualifying bet. They’ll then give you £20 in free bets to use on a range of sporting contests.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your LiveScore Bet Burkina Faso vs Gabon free bets

Bet UK Burkina Faso vs Gabon free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

Another fantastic Burkina Faso vs Gabon free bet can be found at Bet UK. Head there using our link below and make a bet worth £10 or more on odds of at least 1/2. You’ll then get three £10 free bets once the initial bet is settled.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

888sport Burkina Faso vs Gabon betting offer: Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus

Make your way over to 888sport today and you’ll find a bonus that’s great for anyone who enjoys sports betting and casino games. Just bet £10 at the site and you’ll receive £40 in free bets, as well as a £10 casino bonus.

£/€10 deposit using promo code “10FREE” – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply.

Claim your huge 888sport free bets bonus