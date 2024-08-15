NFL

Buffalo’s Matt Milano suffered a torn bicep at practice and is out indefinitely

Zach Wolpin
After an 11-6 season in 2023, the Buffalo Bills have significantly changed their roster in 2024. While there are new faces on the team, there are still some veterans around. On the offense, the team still has their franchise players in QB Josh Allen and LT Dion Dawkins. Defensively, the Bills were excited to have veteran LB  Matt Milano back in 2024. 

In 2023, Milano only played in five games for Buffalo after he fractured his leg and missed the rest of the season. Milano had been working his way back all offseason to be ready for 2024. Unfortunately, Milano tore his bicep at practice on Tuesday according to head coach Sean McDermott. The 30-year-old needs surgery and is out indefinitely.

This is the second season in a row that Matt Milano has suffered a significant injury


With a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Bills selected LB Matt Milano out of Boston College. Milano has been a reliable player for Buffalo over his last seven seasons. His best individual campaign was in 2022 when he had 99 combined and 72 solo tackles along with 11 passes defended and three interceptions. That was enough for Milano to earn a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022. After that dominant season, the Bills anticipated Milno being even better in 2023. He started the season strong with 30 combined tackles and two interceptions in Buffalo’s first five games.

However, Milano fractured his leg in a Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was forced to miss the remainder of the season. At practice on Tuesday, LB Matt Milano suffered another unfortunate injury. Milano is out indefinitely and the team hopes he could potentially make a return in December. That means the Bills will have to turn elsewhere for a starting LB. Their 2023 third-round pick Dorian Williams will likely start for the Bills in 2024. Williams played in all 17 games as a rookie and made two starts. He was primarily a special teams player as a rookie but the Bills will be counting on him to take a step forward in year two. Willaims will be playing alongside Terrel Bernard who started all 17 games for Buffalo last season.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

