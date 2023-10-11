NFL

Bills Depth Chart: A.J. Klein promoted to the 53-man roster after Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones were placed on the IR

Zach Wolpin
Through their first five games, the Buffalo Bills have been derailed by injuries. In their 25-20 loss to the Jaguars in Week 5, the Bills likely lost two players for the rest of the season. Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones were both placed on the IR by Buffalo. Sean McDermott said the team feared they were both season-ending injuries. 

Matt Milano is coming off a 2022 season where he earned first-team All-Pro honors. He had a career-high in solo tackles (72) and pass deflections (11). Milano also had three interceptions last season that tied his previous career-high. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown. Additionally, DaQuan Jones is not a player that many are familiar with. However, he’s been a starter for nearly every game in his career and he will not be easy to replace. Buffalo’s defense took a huge loss this weekend.

Will the Bills be able to replace the production of Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones?


After Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones were placed on the IR, a spot was open on Buffalo’s 53-man roster. It was clear that the team needed LB depth and that’s why they signed A.J. Klein. The 32-year-old was a member of the Bills’ practice squad this season before being called up. Klein played for three different teams last season, the Bills, Bears, and Ravens.

To start Week 6, Klein will likely be in a backup role to players who’ve been on the 53-man roster since Week 1. Terrell Bernard is locked into the MLB position this season and that’s not going to change. If he can adjust quickly, A.J. Kelin will have the chance to compete with Tyrel Dodson and rookie Dorian Williams to take Milano’s starting spot.


The other big loss the Bills had in Week 5 was to their interior defensive line. DaQuan Jones tore his pectoral muscle vs. the Jaguars in Week 5 and is almost certainly out for the season. This is Jones’ 10th season in the NFL and second with the Bills. He’s started all 21 games in his career for the Bills. With Jones out, Tim Settle could be his replacement along with a few others getting additional snaps at DT. The Bills are at home in Week 6 to face the New York Giants. Buffalo’s defense shouldn’t have any problem stopping the second-lowest scoring offense in the league this season.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
