Buffalo Bills Release Artist Renderings Of New Stadium, No Dome

The Buffalo Bills play football in some of the harshest conditions possible. Winters in western New York can be brutal, and the city of Buffalo sits on the frigid shores of Lake Erie, and the wind effect coming off of the water can create brutal, blizzard-like storms.

The weather in the area was on full display during the 2022 NFL season. The snow was so unrelenting during a weekend in late November that the Bills were forced to abandon Buffalo and play a home game in Detroit. There was the threat of another massive storm for their Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins, which didn’t come until the 4th quarter, but dumped snow when it did, turning a classic game into a winter wonderland.

Buffalo Bills Release Artist Renderings Of New Stadium

A look at the @BuffaloBills new renderings of their future stadium 🤩 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/PStLQSfjnq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 27, 2023

There is a debate about what to do with the weather situation and where the Bills play their home games. Some have called for the city to build a domed stadium to protect fans and players alike from the elements, while there are plenty of others who believe that part of the charm and experience of playing in Buffalo is being exposed to them (the latter is correct).

But according to the latest artist renderings for what could eventually become the Bill’s new stadium, the field will still be subjected to the conditions. But perhaps not the fans as much. The plan is to have 65 percent of the seating area covered by a canopy, in a stadium with a fully enclosed design that could protect from sideswiping winds.

It is estimated that the stadium will hold up to 62,000 people, and would cost $1.4 billion, with $850 million coming from the taxpayers of the city. It would be built across the street from the site of the current stadium in Orchard Park.

Would it help? The Bills have been playing in the harsh conditions for decades, and their current quarterback has shown the ability to play in the cold and perform well despite its drawbacks. It is typically the visiting team that is most adversely affected, especially for the teams from Florida or those who are used to playing under a dome.

The new stadium is scheduled to open for the 2026 NFL season.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like