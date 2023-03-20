NFL

Buffalo Bills Need RB After Singletary Signs With Texans

Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
The Buffalo Bills have been one of the strongest teams in the NFL over the last few seasons, and have been among the favorites for the Super Bowl ever since Josh Allen began playing at an MVP-caliber.

But they have never quite been able to make it over the hump. They enter the playoffs each season with high expectations, only to come up short in heartbreaking fashion.

One of their issues has been the lack of a dominant running game. The Bills are considered to have one of the more high-powered offenses, and they do generally rank in the top-10 in terms of rushing yards gained on the season.

But much of that success comes from the respect that opposing defenses give to Josh Allen, and the quarterback’s own ability to scramble and create first downs with his legs.

Despite their offensive success, the Bills haven’t had a 1,000 yard rusher since 2017 when LeSean McCoy ran for 1,100+. Devin Singletary has been the team’s feature back for the better part of three seasons, though it has always been a backfield by committee. But Singletary’s season high in yardage is 870 in 2021, despite playing in all 17 games.

Could Bills Be In On Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook?

But now Singletary is gone, after he signed a one-year deal to go and play for the Houston Texans. The Bills are left with just two running backs under contract in James Cook and Nyheim Hines, neither of whom were on the team at this time last year.

Hines had a rough stat line for Buffalo, having just 6 rushing attempts for a total of -3 yards. But Cook showed promise. The rookie had limited carries, but was able to rack up 507 yards for a 5.7 YPC average. Perhaps the Bills see Cook as the feature running back of the future, but they certainly won’t enter the season with just those two on the depth chart.

There are still some big names out there that the Buffalo Bills have their names attached to. Both Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook are running backs that are rumored to be on the trade block this off-season, and the Bills are listed among the favorites to land one of them.

With all of the changes happening on the defensive side of the ball, it would benefit the Bills to continue to improve the already high-powered offense.

