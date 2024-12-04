Bucky Irving needs 268 yards in five games to finish with 1,000 rushing yards in his rookie campaign

With back-to-back wins, the Buccaneers are back at .500 with a 6-6 record heading into Week 14. Tampa Bay was on the road in Week 13 to face Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. It took a bit of luck and OT for the Bucs to escape with a narrow 26-23 win. This kept their playoff hopes for 2024 alive.

Over the last month, Tampa Bay has shifted its identity as an offense. Baker Mayfield is known for his arm and play-making ability as a QB. However, the Bucs have become more run-heavy due to injuries on the team. No player on the roster has benefitted from that change more than rookie RB Bucky Irving. The 22-year-old needs 268 rushing yards in his final five games to finish with 1,000 rushing yards this season.

Tampa Bay’s Bucky Irving is having a strong second half of the 2024 season

The Bucky Irving Hype & Breakout is real: – 22 years old

– 3rd in juke rate

– 14.2 Fantasy PPG

– 11th in receptions

– 6th in yards per touch

– 2nd in YAC/attempt (4.17)

– Pacing 1,000+ rush yards All on a 42.9% snap share🤯 72.4 PPR points the last 3 games. Top 10 Dynasty… pic.twitter.com/F1ordlVPMD — Snoog’s Fantasy HQ (@FFSnoog) December 3, 2024



In the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Bucs selected RB Bucky Irving out of Oregon. Five running backs were taken before Irving and none are having seasons that can compare with his. Through 12 games and 1 start in 2024, Irving has 133 carries for 732 yards and six rushing touchdowns. He also has 35 catches on 37 targets for 285 yards. Tampa Bay uses multiple RBs per game but Irving has become the clear RB1 over their last three-to-four games.

Irving is averaging 100+ rushing yards in his last three games. He had a career-high 152 rushing yards and a touchdown in an OT win vs. the Panthers in Week 13. The rookie has been a bright spot in the backfield for Tampa Bay and he’s closing in on 1,000 yards rushing. Over his last five games in 2024, Irving will need (53.6) rushing yards per contest to finish with exactly 1,000. He’s averaging (61.0) rushing yards per game this season. Tampa Bay’s final five opponents are the Raiders, Chargers, Cowboys, Panthers, and Saints.