Buccaneers’ Mike Evans plans to make his return in Week 12 vs. the Giants

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers started the season 4-2 in their first six games. In Week 7, Tampa Bay was at home to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. During that contest, the Bucs lost WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to injuries. Godwin suffered an ankle injury and needed season-ending surgery.

Mike Evans reaggravated a hamstring injury in Week 7 but was not placed on the IR. That would have forced him to miss at least four games. FOX NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans is practicing this week. He also noted that the veteran WR plans to make his return in Week 12 vs. the Giants. A massive addition back to Baker Mayfield and the offense.

Mike Evans plans to return this Sunday in Week 12 vs. the Giants

Sources: #Bucs WR Mike Evans, who has been out since Week 7 with a hamstring injury, is back at practice and is planning to play on Sunday vs the #Giants. A huge boost for Baker Mayfield. pic.twitter.com/xbG8jMfcKd — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 20, 2024



With the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, the Bucs selected WR Mike Evans out of Texas A&M. Evans is in his 11th season with Tampa Bay and has been a consistent producer for their offense. In each of his first 10 seasons, Evans has had at least 1,000 receiving yards for the Buccaneers. The 31-year-old is going to need a big second half of the season to reach that mark in 2024. In seven games this season, Evans has 26 catches for 335 yards and six touchdowns.

Evans will need at least an average of (95.0) yards in each of his last seven games to have exactly 1,000 in 2024. That’s attainable for Evans but he cannot afford to have any slip-ups along the way. Most importantly, Evans wants to help the team win again. Tampa Bay is on a four-game losing streak but has some winnable games ahead. Three of their next four games are vs. a team with a losing record. The Bucs are on the road this Sunday to face the 2-8 New York Giants. It will be Mike Evans’ first game back since Week 7.