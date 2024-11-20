NFL

Buccaneers’ Mike Evans plans to make his return in Week 12 vs. the Giants

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Mike Evans Bucs pic
Mike Evans Bucs pic

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers started the season 4-2 in their first six games. In Week 7, Tampa Bay was at home to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. During that contest, the Bucs lost WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to injuries. Godwin suffered an ankle injury and needed season-ending surgery. 

Mike Evans reaggravated a hamstring injury in Week 7 but was not placed on the IR. That would have forced him to miss at least four games. FOX NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans is practicing this week. He also noted that the veteran WR plans to make his return in Week 12 vs. the Giants. A massive addition back to Baker Mayfield and the offense.

Mike Evans plans to return this Sunday in Week 12 vs. the Giants


With the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, the Bucs selected WR Mike Evans out of Texas A&M. Evans is in his 11th season with Tampa Bay and has been a consistent producer for their offense. In each of his first 10 seasons, Evans has had at least 1,000 receiving yards for the Buccaneers. The 31-year-old is going to need a big second half of the season to reach that mark in 2024. In seven games this season, Evans has 26 catches for 335 yards and six touchdowns.

Evans will need at least an average of (95.0) yards in each of his last seven games to have exactly 1,000 in 2024. That’s attainable for Evans but he cannot afford to have any slip-ups along the way. Most importantly, Evans wants to help the team win again. Tampa Bay is on a four-game losing streak but has some winnable games ahead. Three of their next four games are vs. a team with a losing record. The Bucs are on the road this Sunday to face the 2-8 New York Giants. It will be Mike Evans’ first game back since Week 7.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Mike Evans Bucs pic
NFL

LATEST Buccaneers’ Mike Evans plans to make his return in Week 12 vs. the Giants

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 20 2024
Adam Vinetari Colts pic
NFL
25 modern-era players have been announced as semi-finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 20 2024

Playing in the NFL is a true honor for anyone who’s stepped on the field. It means you’ve reached the highest level of competition in the sport. Winning a Super…

joe douglas
NFL
The Jets Have Sacked General Manager Joe Douglas After 5 Years In New York
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 20 2024

The Jets have taken action after a horrible start to the season, with general manager Joe Douglas sacked from his role after five years in New York. Jets Sack Joe…

Joe Mixon Texans pic
NFL
Houston’s Joe Mixon has 10 touchdowns in eight games after a hat trick on MNF in Week 11
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 19 2024
Jamel Dean Bucs pic
NFL
Tampa Bay’s Jamel Dean (hamstring) has returned to practice in Week 12 for the Bucs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 19 2024
Gabe Davis Jags pic
NFL
Jaguars’ Gabe Davis suffered a torn meniscus and will miss the rest of the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 19 2024
DJ Turner Bengals pic
NFL
Bengals’ DJ Turner suffered a torn clavicle and is likely out the rest of the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 18 2024
Arrow to top