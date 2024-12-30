NFL

Buccaneers: A Week 18 win would clinch a playoff berth for Tampa Bay

Zach Wolpin
Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers were at home in Week 17 to face the Panthers. Tampa Bay still needed a win to keep their playoff chances alive in 2024. The Bucs more than got the job done against Carolina with a 48-14 win. Mayfield threw for 359 passing yards and five touchdowns.

The team is now 9-7 in 2024 and control their destiny heading into Week 18. A win next week vs. the Saints would secure the division for the Buccaneers in 2024. It would be the fourth season in a row that Tampa Bay has won the division and their fifth straight playoff appearance. Despite some rough patches in 2024, the Bucs are a playoff-worthy team this season.

Tampa Bay would win the NFC South with a victory in Week 18


Through their first six games of the 2024 season, the Buccaneers were 4-2. However, the team dropped four straight games and were 4-6 heading into the bye week. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs have responded by winning five of their last six games and are 9-7 heading into Week 18. Their only loss in the last six games was a 26-24 slip-up vs. the Cowboys. It’s been a dominant second half of the season for Tampa Bay. They are holding opponents to (16.3) points per game over that span.

Additionally, starting QB Baker Mayfield is having the best season of his professional career. His 4,279 passing yards and 39 passing touchdowns are both career highs with one game left. On Sunday in Week 18, the Bucs are at home to face the Saints. They beat New Orleans 51-27 earlier this season. Mayfield had 325 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. Tampa Bay routed the Saints in Week 6 and they’ll look to do the same in Week 18. A win for Tampa Bay would secure a playoff berth and give them the NFC South division title. Mike Evans needs 85 receiving yards in Week 18 to have 1,000+ for 11 consecutive seasons. Expect to see Baker Mayfield get his Pro Bowl WR the football.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
