Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We are taking a look ahead to Sunday’s footballing action by selecting three fixtures perfect for both teams to score accumulators. Our picks combine to make a total odds of roughly 6/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With combined total odds of roughly 6/1, a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would yield returns of around £300!

BTTS Tips for Sunday

Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls: YES @ 4/6 on bet365

Our first BTTS tip comes from over the pond in the USA. The game itself pits two of the inform teams against each other, Los Angeles FC and New York Red Bulls.

Los Angeles are flying high at the top of the Western Conference, and are looking to continue their push towards the Western Conference title.

New York Red Bulls are one point behind New York City who are top of the table, they will be hoping to pick up three points in their push for the Eastern Conference title.

With both teams flying high in their respective Conference’s we’re backing BTTS YES in this one.

Avai vs Palmerias: NO @ 10/11 on bet365

Brazilian league leaders Palmerias are looking to add to their eight league titles and with their current are in with a great chance this season. They’re in fine form this season, only conceding eight goals in the league this season.

Up next, they face Avai who are sitting pretty in midtable. They’re in with a great chance of reaching the top six come the end of the season, depending on results as the season goes on.

Despite Avai’s good form this season, Palmerias’ defence have been hard to breach, and we can’t see Avai scoring in this game. We’re backing BTTS NO.

Racing Club vs CA Aldosivi: YES @ 6/5 on bet365

Our final comes from the Argentinian top division where 11th placed Racing Club host bottom of the table Aldosivi in the league.

Racing Club have had a mixed start to the season (two wins and two defeats), but are sitting in a promising position and looking upwards.

Their opposition have been poor so far this season but drew last time out and hoping to use that to kick-start their season.

Despite only scoring one goal all season, we think Aldosivi will manage to score in this one and are backing BTTS YES.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 6/1 on bet365