Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

The Nation League continues today, with some of Europe’s elite playing their opening games. We’ve used these games to build a BTTS accumulator. Our picks combine to make total odds of roughly 7.61/1 on bet365.
Both Teams To Score Tips
- Armenia vs Republic of Ireland: YES @ 11/10 on bet365
- Hungary vs England: YES @ 11/8 on bet365
- Italy vs Germany: YES @ 8/11 on bet365
- Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 7.61/1 on bet365.
With combined total odds of roughly 7/1, a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would yield a return of around £415!
BTTS Tips for Saturday
Armenia vs Republic of Ireland: YES @ 11/10 on bet365
ROI travel to Armenia for their opening Nations League game.
Armenia will be a tough test for Stephen Kenny’s side, but he will be confident they can walk away from the game with three points from their opening game.
We are backing BTTS in this game for our BTTS acca.
Hungary vs England: YES @ 11/8 on bet365
England kick off their Nations League game against a strong Hungary side who showed their quality in the recent Euro’s.
The threat that Hungary have on the attack, especially backed by their own supporters, leads us to believe they will breach the England defence.
While at the other end England’s array of attacking talents points to goals for the Three Lions.
Italy vs Germany: YES @ 8/11 on bet365
A giant clash finishes off our BTTS acca with Italy meeting Germany in their opening Nations Leagues games.
Italy missed out on the inaugural CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions title, losing 3-0 to Argentina.
Despite firing a blank in that game, we expect them to score in this one.
Germany possess their quality going forward, with the likes of Serge Gnabry providing attacking quality.
We are backing BTTS YES in this game.
Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 7.61/1 on bet365
