Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We are taking a look ahead to Saturday’s footballing action by selecting three fixtures perfect for both teams to score accumulators. Our picks combine to make total odds of roughly 7.59/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With combined total odds of roughly 7.59/1, a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would yield returns of around £415!

BTTS Tips for Saturday

Estudiantes vs Newells Old Boys: YES @ 19/20 on bet365

Our first leg comes from the Argentine Liga Profesional this evening.

Newells Old Boys’ are currently top of the table with four games so far, one point above second place. Despite their positive start to the season, it has been a low scoring start with only four goals in their opening four games. At the other end of the pitch, they’ve only conceded one goal.

Their opposition tonight have also had a positive start to the season, with seven points from their opening four games.

It promises to be an interesting clash, and we’re backing BTTS YES in this game.

Corinthians vs Santos: YES @ 11/10 on bet365

We’re sticking in South America for our second leg but switching across to Brazil.

Corinthians are sitting second in the league and are just three points off league leaders Palmerias. The host’s will be expecting to take advantage of their home crowd to secure another crucial three points in their title chase.

Santos will be a tough test for Corinthians, and we’re backing BTTS YES.

Israel U19 vs England U19: NO @ 11/10 on bet365

Our final game is back in Europe in the UEFA U19 European Championships between Israel and England.

England are sitting pretty at the top of the group, and are yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

Their opposition, Israel, are second in the group and need at least a draw to secure their place in the knockout stages.

Despite their positive start, Israel will have a tough task breaching the England defence today. We’re backing BTTS NO in this game.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 7.59/1 on bet365