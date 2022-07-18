Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We are taking a look ahead to Monday’s footballing action by selecting three fixtures perfect for both teams to score accumulators. Our picks combine to make total odds of roughly 5.44/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Monday

Iceland (W) vs France (W): YES @ 1/1 on bet365

The top two in group D meet tonight, with Iceland looking to secure vital points in their quest to qualify for the quarter-final stage.

France have looked comfortable so far, and will be confident they can pick up another three points to finish the group with a perfect record.

It’s expected that France will add to their seven goals in the tournament, and with Iceland on the hunt for points to cement their second place, we’re expecting BTTS in this final group game.

Italy (W) vs Belgium (W): NO @ 11/10 on bet365

The other game in group D is between the two teams at the bottom of the group.

Italy and Belgium have both drawn against Iceland and suffered a defeat at the hands of group leaders France.

Both teams are desperate for a win and know that with Iceland facing France, a win in their game and defeat for Iceland will see them qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Despite the need for goals, we’re backing BTTS NO.

Dortmund vs Valencia: YES @ 8/15 on bet365

The final game in our BTTS acca is a friendly game between Dortmund and Valencia.

Despite only being a friendly between two of Europe’s elite teams, both teams will be hoping to pick up a positive result as the new season edges ever closer.

We’re backing BTTS in this friendly clash.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5.44/1 on bet365