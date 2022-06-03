Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

Friday sees more fixtures in the UEFA Nations League, and we’ve used these games to create a BTTS accumulator. Our picks combine to make total odds of roughly 5.3/1 on bet365.
Both Teams To Score Tips
- Belgium vs Netherlands: BTTS YES @ 4/6 on bet365
- Croatia vs Austria: BTTS NO @ 4/5 on bet365
- France vs Denmark: BTTS YES @ 11/10 on bet365
- Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5.3/1 on bet365.
With combined total odds of roughly 5.3/1, a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £265!
BTTS Tips for Friday
Belgium vs Netherlands: BTTS YES @ 4/6 on bet365
The first leg takes place between Belgium and Netherlands.
The hosts are almost at the end of their superstar era, with Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne yet to deliver silverware for their adoring nation.
Netherlands have rebuilt their team and have faith in their nation yet again.
We expect BTTS in this game.
Croatia vs Austria: BTTS NO @ 4/5 on bet365
Croatia have been a menace in recent tournaments, and they will be hopeful they can continue this in the Nations League.
It’s hard to see both teams scoring in this one, and we are saying BTTS NO in this clash.
France vs Denmark: BTTS YES @ 11/10 on bet365
France and Denmark also meet in the Nations League, with France looking like clean favourites in the game itself.
Denmark showed their quality in the Euro’s and the World Cup Qualifiers, they will be a tough test for the star-studded France squad.
We expect BTTS in this game.
Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5.3/1 on bet365
