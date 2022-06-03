Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Friday sees more fixtures in the UEFA Nations League, and we’ve used these games to create a BTTS accumulator. Our picks combine to make total odds of roughly 5.3/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With combined total odds of roughly 5.3/1, a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £265!

How to Claim the bet365 Free Bet?

£50 worth of free bets can be yours by following our short guide below.

Click here to sign up to bet365. Place a bet of £10 or greater at odds of 1/5 or higher. You’ll then receive £50 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already a signed up to bet365? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Friday

Belgium vs Netherlands: BTTS YES @ 4/6 on bet365

The first leg takes place between Belgium and Netherlands.

The hosts are almost at the end of their superstar era, with Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne yet to deliver silverware for their adoring nation.

Netherlands have rebuilt their team and have faith in their nation yet again.

We expect BTTS in this game.

Croatia vs Austria: BTTS NO @ 4/5 on bet365

Croatia have been a menace in recent tournaments, and they will be hopeful they can continue this in the Nations League.

It’s hard to see both teams scoring in this one, and we are saying BTTS NO in this clash.

France vs Denmark: BTTS YES @ 11/10 on bet365

France and Denmark also meet in the Nations League, with France looking like clean favourites in the game itself.

Denmark showed their quality in the Euro’s and the World Cup Qualifiers, they will be a tough test for the star-studded France squad.

We expect BTTS in this game.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 5.3/1 on bet365