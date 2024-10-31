Bryce Young will start again for the Panthers in Week 9 at home vs. the Saints

After being the worst team in 2023, the Panthers are trending the same way in 2024. They’ve lost seven of their first eight games heading into Week 9. To begin the season, Bryce Young was the starter. However, that lasted only two games before the former #1 overall pick was benched.

Head coach Dave Canales turned to veteran QB Andy Dalton in Week 3 and the Panthers won their first game of the season. Since then, they’ve lost five straight. Ahead of their matchup vs. the Broncos in Week 8, Dalton was in a minor car crash but did suffer a sprained thumb. With Dalton out in Week 8, Bryce Young made his third start of the season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Young will start again in Week 9 and has a chance to win back the starting spot for good.

The Panthers will start Bryce Young at QB in Week 9 vs. the Saints

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: When the #Panthers benched Bryce Young, they didn’t lose faith in him as a starter. He played well enough last week to earn another shot. pic.twitter.com/iJIWsguWVt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2024



Bryce Young’s start with the Carolina Panthers has been bumpy but the team hasn’t given up on him completely. Ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, Carolina traded with the Bears for the #1 pick. In return, the Panthers sent their 2023 first and second-round picks, their 2024 first-round pick, a second in 2025, and WR D.J. Moore. After successfully trading for the #1 pick, the Panthers selected the 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner out of Alabama, Bryce Young.

In 16 starts with the Panthers as a rookie, Young went 2-14. He threw for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. One pick after the Panthers took Young, the Texans drafted QB C.J. Stroud who won Rookie of the Year. That made the 2023 season even worse for Carolina. To begin the 2024 season, the team started with Bryce Young and then moved to Andy Dalton. An injury to Dalton has Young back in the starting spot and he has a chance to win it back full-time. In a 28-14 loss to the Broncos in Week 8, Young threw for 224 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. We’ll see what the 23-year-old can do vs. the Saints in Week 9.