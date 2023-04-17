Bryce Young To Cancel The Rest Of His Pre-Draft Visits

Top NFL quarterback prospect Bryce Young is set to cancel the rest of his pre-draft visits according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelisserro.

Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources — another sign to back up belief within the league that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the #Panthers’ pick at No. 1 overall. Young also visited the #Texans, who draft No. 2. pic.twitter.com/3Pg53t15ce — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

This decision insinuates that Young is expected to be at least a top five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young has visited with the Panthers and Texans. I could go either way who will be selected first overall. CJ Stroud is also considered to be a possibility to go number one. Young was projected to go number one to the Panthers, however, in the latest mock Draft of ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

Young is now the favorite to go number one overall to the Carolina Panthers at -400 according to North Carolina sportsbooks.

As a quarterback, Young is widely regarded as one of the most talented and promising prospects in the draft. He played his college ball at Alabama, where he threw for over 8,200 yards and 79 touchdowns in just two seasons as the starter. His arm strength, accuracy, and mobility have drawn comparisons to some of the league’s top quarterbacks, and he is widely considered to be a potential franchise quarterback at the next level.

Even though his size is a concern he comes from the prestigious University of Alabama, and they have had success developing talented quarterbacks.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his decision to cancel his remaining visits, Young remains a highly sought-after prospect and is expected to be one of the top picks in the draft. While his draft stock probably will not take a hit in the short term, his talent and potential are still highly valued by NFL teams. He is likely to have a successful career in the league.