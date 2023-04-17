NFL

Bryce Young To Cancel The Rest Of His Pre-Draft Visits

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Young 2
Young 2

Top NFL quarterback prospect Bryce Young is set to cancel the rest of his pre-draft visits according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelisserro.

 

This decision insinuates that Young is expected to be at least a top five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young has visited with the Panthers and Texans. I could go either way who will be selected first overall. CJ Stroud is also considered to be a possibility to go number one. Young was projected to go number one to the Panthers, however, in the latest mock Draft of ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

Young is now the favorite to go number one overall to the Carolina Panthers at -400 according to North Carolina sportsbooks.

https://dxbhsrqyrr690.cloudfront.net/sidearm.nextgen.sites/rolltide.com/images/2022/11/1/102222_MFB_YoungBr_MSU_TS0937_TtTwy.jpg

As a quarterback, Young is widely regarded as one of the most talented and promising prospects in the draft. He played his college ball at Alabama, where he threw for over 8,200 yards and 79 touchdowns in just two seasons as the starter. His arm strength, accuracy, and mobility have drawn comparisons to some of the league’s top quarterbacks, and he is widely considered to be a potential franchise quarterback at the next level.

Even though his size is a concern he comes from the prestigious University of Alabama, and they have had success developing talented quarterbacks.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his decision to cancel his remaining visits, Young remains a highly sought-after prospect and is expected to be one of the top picks in the draft. While his draft stock probably will not take a hit in the short term, his talent and potential are still highly valued by NFL teams. He is likely to have a successful career in the league.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz rawimage
NFL

LATEST Report: Houston Texans Have Received Calls About #2 Pick

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2min
rsz stetson bennett celebration credit mark j rebilas usa today sports e1660860024587
NFL
Teams Have “Non-Football” Issues With QB Prospect Stetson Bennett
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

Stetson Bennett provided one of the most feel-good stories that we have had in recent college football memory over the last couple of years. He went from being a walk-on…

rsz usa jalen hurts 5222
NFL
Eagles Make Jalen Hurts Highest Paid Player In NFL History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

Jalen Hurts had an impressive third season in the NFL, having his best statistical year and leading his Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance. And on Monday morning, the…

rsz 12449819180
NFL
NFL Draft: Colts Met With CJ Stroud, To Meet Will Levis On Monday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h
rsz xpspxf6hcnavldnhciemvcjop4
NFL
Odell Beckham Could Earn $3 Million In Incentives On New Deal
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2023
rsz jacksonville jaguars v cincinnati bengals
NFL
“That Book Is Closed”: Urban Meyer Calls It Quits On Coaching
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2023
rsz 13354925770
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers “Not Afraid” To Select QB In 2023 Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 14 2023
Arrow to top