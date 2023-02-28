NFL

Bryce Young Is The Favorite To Be #1 Overall Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

Anthony R. Cardenas
Like many of the guys who have played quarterback for Alabama recently, Bryce Young had a decorated college career. He was a part of a national championship team in 2020, he was the Heisman Trophy winner in 2021, and he made the All-SEC team in his final two seasons in Tuscaloosa. Over his final two seasons, he threw 79 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Young will be making himself eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft, and according to experts and the oddsmakers alike, he is the runaway favorite to be the first overall pick. And given the situation with the Chicago Bears, who own that selection, Young’s odds may get even better.

Bryce Young Is The Favorite To Be Picked #1 In 2023 NFL Draft

As it stands today, Young is listed as a -125 favorite to be the first pick. But the Bears have seemed to have already found their quarterback going forward, as Justin Fields had some impressive outings after the coaches figured out how to play to his strengths. So what does Chicago do with such a valuable pick in a QB hungry draft when it seems that they already have their guy?

Trading Fields is an option, if they feel like one of the available quarterback prospects would be an upgrade. His value is high and the Bears could see a nice return for him, but would they want to start new, unproven with another signal caller when Fields just had a solid season himself?

The likely scenario is that Chicago will end up trading the first overall pick, and those thoughts have been confirmed according to Adam Schefter, who has reported that the Bears are looking to trade out of the top spot. They would likely receive a treasure trove of picks and assets in return, which would help tremendously in filling out the roster around Fields, which has plenty of holes to fill.

First Overall Pick Odds Play
Bryce Young -125 BetOnline logo

So if they do end up trading the pick, it will be to a team that seeks their quarterback of the future, and Bryce Young could very well be the most coveted of all of the prospects for 2023. Getting your bets in now on Young being the first player selected would be a smart move, because the lines will likely only become less favorable once the pick is actually dealt. And it could happen any time between now and draft day.

Somewhat surprisingly, Young would be the first Alabama player to be selected number one since 1948 when running back Harry Gilmer was drafted by the Washington Redskins.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
