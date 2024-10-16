Browns’ Nick Chubb is expected to make his return on Sunday in Week 7 vs. the Bengals

In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Browns RB Nick Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury. Chubb tore his ACL and MCL against Pittsburgh and needed two surgeries. He missed the remainder of the 2023 season and that carried into 2024. The Pro Bowl RB started this season on the PUP list for Cleveland.

However, Chubb returned to practice earlier this month, indicating that his return was only a matter of weeks away. On Wednesday morning, Nick Chubb released an article via The Players’ Tribune. The 28-year-old let fans how hard he’s worked to get to this point after what happened last year. Chubb announced that he will be returning in Week 7 for Cleveland. It will be his first game since the knee injury in Week 2 of 2023.

Nick Chubb will make his return in Week 7 for the Cleveland Browns

Browns RB Nick Chubb, who is set to return Sunday following last season’s devastating knee injury, in the @PlayersTribune: pic.twitter.com/HADInKTG65 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2024



With a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Browns selected RB Nick Chubb out of Georgia. Chubb has played in 77 career games for Cleveland and has 70 starts. Since 2019, Chubb has started in every game he’s played for the Browns. From 2019-2022, Chubb rushed for 1,000+ yards and at least four touchdowns. He had 5,345 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns over four seasons. The knee injury in 2023 was a setback for Chubb but he’s ready to return to action this week.

Chubb has missed 21 straight games due to injury for the Browns but will return to action in Week 7 vs. the Bengals. While Chubb has been out, Jerome Ford has been the featured RB for Cleveland. He played in all 17 games for the Browns last season and made 12 starts. Ford has played in all six games this season and has made four starts. However, he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 6 and is week-to-week according to Kevin Stefanski. This is the perfect time for Nick Chubb to return as the starter. We’ll see how explosive he looks on Sunday vs the Bengals.