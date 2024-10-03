It is fair to say the Browns have missed Nick Chubb in the past year since the running back tore his ACL last season, but the four-time Pro Bowler is closing in on a long awaited return to the field.

Nick Chubb Returns To Training

Nick Chubb finally made his return to training this week, with the running back out of action since week 2 in the 2023 season when he tore his ACL against the Steelers.

Although he isn’t yet able to return to competitive action, Chubb has already begun workouts with the team and his comeback is surely only a matter of weeks away.

It can’t be underestimated how much the Browns have missed Chubb over the last year and the slow start for Cleveland’s offense is evidence of that after the first four weeks.

The Browns are 1-3 this season following losses to the Cowboys, Raiders and the Giants in what has been a disappointing start to 2024 with just seven touchdowns. Cleveland’s only win in the league so far came against one of the biggest disappointments so far this year in the Jaguars.

In Chubb’s absence Jerome Ford has taken over as RB1 in Cleveland and although he is no Chubb, he has still enjoyed a consistent year and a half for the Browns.

The 156th pick from the 2022 NFL draft racked up 814 rushing yards last season for four touchdowns, but already this year in a starting role he has picked up 203 yards and one touchdown in four games.

Ford’s numbers are absolutely dwarfed by Chubb’s stats though, with the four-time Pro Bowler averaging 1,268 rushing yards per season over his six years in the league before the injury in 2023.

Chubb also scored 48 touchdowns before last season, something that the Browns have been missing dearly while the 28-year-old has been on the sideline.