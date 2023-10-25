Through their first six games of the 2023 season, the Cleveland Browns are 4-2. That is good enough for second place in the AFC North. Over the first seven weeks of the 2023 season, the Browns have had starting QB Deshaun Watson dealing with a shoulder injury.

He’s already missed two games this season because of it and this Sunday will be three. NFL insiders have already reported that Watson is out for Week 8 vs. the Seahawks. Today, the Browns signed QB P.J. Walker from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster. He’ll be getting his second start of the season this weekend in Seattle.

A shoulder injury will keep Deshaun Watson out for the Browns in Week 8 vs. the Seahawks

Coach Kevin Stefanski announces that Watson will focus on his rehab this week and PJ Walker will start. Sounds like the right decision. https://t.co/xrAhilgpnw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2023



Before his time in the NFL, P.J. Walker played in the XFL for the Houston Roughnecks. The 28-year-old was doing whatever he could to get into the league and he finally got his shot in 2020 with the Panthers. Walker spent three seasons with Carolina before signing to the Browns’ practice squad this season.

The New Jersey native started seven games for the Panthers in three seasons and went 4-3. He played in 17 total games for Carolina. As a member of the Browns, Walker has started one game and has made one relief appearance. His only start was vs. the 49ers in Week 6. A game in which the Browns won on a missed field goal by San Francisco. Walker also played QB for the rest of the game in Week 7 when Watson did not return due to injury.

The #Browns have managed to win both games in which PJ Walker has played. Deshaun Watson continues to recover from a shoulder injury, which has been bothering him since he suffered it in Week 3 vs. the Titans on September 24th. The Browns and Watson’s camp have been adamant… https://t.co/A9qO8HWx4b pic.twitter.com/176zyFSPVl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 25, 2023



In his relief performance for Watson last week, Walker played well when being called upon on such short notice. He was 15-32 passing for 178 yards, zero touchdowns, and a pick. Cleveland was able to score three rushing and one defensive touchdown in their 39-38 win vs. the Colts on the road. The Browns will be on the road for a second straight week, this time in Seattle to play Geno Smith and the Seahawks.