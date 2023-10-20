Cleveland will be looking to build on their huge upset against San Fransisco last weekend, with the Browns travelling to Indianapolis to take on the Colts. Ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Cleveland Browns vs Indianapolis Colts.

Colts vs Browns Picks

Cleveland Browns To Cover (-3.0)(-110)

Gardner Minshew over 193.5 passing yards (-110)

Colts vs Browns Pick 1: Back The Browns To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for this clash on Sunday afternoon is for the Bears to cover the spread, which has been set in their favor by three points ahead of the match.

The Browns were 9.5 point underdogs against the 49ers, but they managed to not only cover the spread but also pull off an upset to beat the current Super Bowl favorites by two points.

We think that Cleveland can carry their momentum from last weekend with them into this weeks game, against a Colts team that has won just one game in the last three weeks. Indianapolis fell to a strong Jaguars side last weekend, but they may put up more of a challenge this week against lower quality opposition.

Colts vs Browns Pick 2: Gardner Minshew Over 193.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second selection for the Colts clash against Cleveland is for Gardner Minshew to cover his passing yards prop, which has been set at 193.5 yards.

Minshew has been inconsistent during his four games of the campaign so far, but we have faith that the Indianapolis quarterback can have an efficient game in what should be a close game.

Minshew covered this prop last weekend when he threw for 329 yards against the Jaguars and we believe he can easily reach similar heights this weekend if in the same form.

Colts Vs Browns Odds And Line

Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts: +135 | Cleveland Browns: -155

Indianapolis Colts: +135 | Cleveland Browns: -155 Point Spread: Colts (+3.0) -110 | Browns (-3.0) -110

Colts (+3.0) -110 | Browns (-3.0) -110 Total Points: Over 40.5 –110 | Under 40.5 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like